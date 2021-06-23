(Video) A Ruthless Cleric For Iran’s Regime President
Ebrahim Raisi, a member of the 1988 Massacre’s “Death Commission” assigned as the highest judicial position within the regime.
Khamenei’s decision was out of desperation. In order to protect his regime from compounding crises and popular uprisings, he needed to close in ranks.
At his first post-election news conference, Raisi was asked about his role in the 1988 massacre. He shamelessly reiterated that “he should be commended” for committing the massacre.”PARIS, FRANCE, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ebrahim Raisi’s declaration as the next Iranian regime president quickly drew international condemnation because he is a mass murderer and a criminal against humanity. Headlines containing descriptors like “the butcher,” “torturer of pregnant women,” “heinous crimes,” and “mass murderer” dominated international coverage, with many calling for an international probe into Raisi’s crimes against humanity. And that was on day one.
Why would the clerical regime install someone like Raisi, who is rightly a magnet for such visceral international and domestic condemnation?
Khamenei’s decision was out of desperation. In order to protect his regime from compounding crises and popular uprisings, he needed to close in ranks. Raisi is Khamenei’s protégé and owes his political life to him. After entering into the regime’s judiciary in 1979 as an uneducated thug with an unquenchable penchant for killing democracy activists, Raisi passed the ultimate test of fealty to the Supreme Leader and his regime in 1988.
In that year, the 28-year-old was appointed along with three other mullahs to lead the Death Commission, responsible for the execution of at least 30,000 political prisoners across Iran. Many of the victims were either members or supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).
On Saturday, Amnesty International said, “That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran.”
At his first post-election news conference, Raisi was asked about his role in the 1988 massacre. He shamelessly reiterated that "he should be commended" for committing the massacre.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said: By expressing pride for his past crimes against humanity, it is evident that Raisi intends to continue them in the future.
And therein lies Khamenei’s method to the madness. Khamenei and his regime are horrified about the looming popular uprisings. An incredible degree of social outrage permeates all layers of society. Since 2017, four unprecedented uprisings have broken out that shook the regime to its core.
All of the causes of those uprisings are still active. The economy is in ruins, and Iran is in the top 10 list of the most miserable countries in the world. Young people are looking for a change.
The suppressive barriers erected by the regime to hold off the torrent of disenchantment are no longer holding up. Cracks are appearing. And in Khamenei’s mind, Raisi is his last-ditch attempt to regroup and forge new lines of defense against the people and their uprisings.
Through their massive boycott of the regime’s sham election, the Iranian people once again showed that their only vote is to overthrow the regime. The world must stand in solidarity with the Iranian people and their organized democratic opposition, which is calling for a free, democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic. Engagement or appeasement of this murderous regime is now even more unjustified and immoral than ever before.
But simply condemning Raisi’s dark past is not enough. He is one player among a who’s who of cruel criminals ruling over Iran. International investigations into the 1988 massacre must finally be launched, and, on that basis, Raisi and other officials must face justice for the heinous crimes they have committed against the Iranian people. Anything less would encourage more suppression and crimes by the regime.
State Media Warn About the Consequences of the Nationwide Boycott
Iran’s sham presidential election ended on Friday, June 19. The Iranian people boycotted the election farce, showing their desire for regime change. The voter turnout was so low that despite presenting engineered statistics, even the state-run media acknowledged it.
The state-run media also underlined that the nationwide boycott of the regime’s election farce shows the society’s restiveness. According to reports tallied by the Iranian opposition, less than 10% of eligible voters participated in the regime’s sham election. Many of these individuals, such as soldiers and government employees, were forced to vote.
“One of the interesting points of this election is the non-participation of about 30 million people and about four million invalid votes. So, the records of non-participation in this election and invalid votes have been broken. In other words, about 58% did not participate in the elections, which is the lowest turnout in all post-revolution elections,” wrote the state-run Hamdeli daily on June 22, 2021.
As forecasted, the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, selected his preferred candidate Ebrahim Raisi. Khamenei chose Raisi to consolidate his regime. Earlier in February 2020, Khamenei had prevented the rival faction’s candidates from running for the parliamentary elections as a part of his plan to consolidate power in his regime to face Iran’s restive society.
public. [People] would once again show their power, and this time they may do so more devastatingly,” the state-run Mardom Salari-e daily warned on Monday, June 22, 2021.
“Certainly, economic problems have increased the distance between people and the system. Creating various social limits and unnecessary strictness, particularly in dealing with youth, widespread corruption and embezzlement, and tensions with other countries takes people’s patience. Sometimes people become violent,” Etemad daily wrote, acknowledging some reasons for people’s hatred toward the regime.
Etemad also underlines that people no longer tolerate the regime’s oppressive measures.
“The [Ukrainian] airliner is downed, but no official comes to TV apologizing people and resign. The 2018 and 2019 [uprisings] happen with a lot of violence. Everyone accepts that increasing the fuel price was wrong, but [officials] blame youth for coming on the streets and chanting slogans, whether under the enemies’ influence or not. Nearly all relatives of officials are living abroad, mainly in the United States, yet people keep hearing ‘death to America’ slogans,” Etemad daily adds.
People boycotted the regime’s sham election while Khamenei and other mullahs called participation in the election a “religious duty” and begged people to participate.
“It seems that we are facing the phenomenon of non-participation in the elections. In the third debate, Raisi argued that power abroad comes from domestic power. Is the 58% non-participation in parliamentary and presidential elections a sign of power?” wrote the state-run Hamdeli daily on Monday.
“The ruling system should analyze that why despite the supreme leader and high-ranking clerics call that participation in the election is a religious duty, about 58% either did not participate or cast invalid votes?” Hamdeli adds.
“We should see the reality. We should admit people boycotted the ballot box, and we should understand its message,” Hamdeli article continues.
“People’s frustration with the ballot box can have dire consequences. The government must understand the consequences of this frustration,” Hamdeli warned.
“Ignoring the tens of millions of Iranians who did not vote or cast invalid votes is a major strategic mistake that, if sustained, could have irreparable consequences and even jeopardize the survival of the regime. The [regime] should either hear the message of this silent protest or wait for the consequences of people’s boycott of the ballot box,” Hamdeli article continues warning the regime.
Before the regime’s sham presidential election, Iran’s main opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), started a nationwide campaign calling for an election boycott. The MEK’s Resistance Units carried out hundreds of activities across Iran, popularizing the election boycott campaign and calls for regime change. The MEK’s role in mobilizing society has terrified the regime and its officials.
“Officials should hear those who did not participate in the election. This is alarm should be heard. When [regime officials and] institutions become ineffective, the [opposition] group and media abroad, supported by the enemy, become effective,” Hamdeli daily wrote in this regard on June 22.
