Adnami announces partnership with Reach plc, with publisher set to leverage its attention-grabbing programmatic formats
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following recent massive growth, tech company Adnami, which specialises in programmatic, high-impact advertising solutions, has announced a partnership with Reach plc - the largest commercial national and regional news publisher in the UK.
This news comes following a recent seven-figure sum of investment for Adnami to scale internationally and to continue facilitating powerful advertising solutions to publishers, media companies, agencies, and advertisers. Launched in 2017, and with offices in Copenhagen, London and Stockholm, Adnami is set to expand its programmatic tech solutions for high-impact advertising throughout Europe in 2021.
Adnami will standardise high-impact ad formats across the full range of digital platforms for Reach, enabling monetisation of premium inventory both direct and programmatically.
This news comes at a time when Adnami’s team is growing, as it launches in some of the biggest advertising markets in Europe. Adnami launched in the UK in recent months, appointing Steph Miller as Commercial Director. The team will offer clients, including leading publishers such as Reach, agencies and brands, greater ROI, visibility, transparency and control of campaigns thanks to its simple-to-use, high-impact technology.
Warwick Walker, Commercial Lead at Reach, comments: “The potential and interactivity of Adnami’s offer is exactly what we are looking for to drive responsive, creative assets and to make the most of video to truly engage with our readers and drive our customer value strategy. This will give us a truly unique and exciting proposition to take to market.”
UK Commercial Director, Steph Miller, said: “Reach recognises that creativity through impactful advertising formats is a great way for premium publishers to stand out and compete with the likes of social networks. Creativity, alongside premium content, is an area in which they can truly make a difference, with dynamic creative improving brand presence and overall interactivity and responsiveness.
“Adnami removes unnecessary complexity,” she adds. “The industry doesn’t need another SSP or DSP, but it does need to shape up when it comes to facilitating impactful brand campaigns.”
Simon Kvist Gaulshøj, CEO of Adnami comments:
“Our primary objective is to make the activation of high impact advertising as easy as a standard display. This is achieved through standardizing attention-grabbing and impactful ad formats and making them easily available through the leading programmatic channels.
This smarter way of trading high impact campaigns leads to cost efficiencies to buyers and increased yield to publishers.“
Adnami is quickly becoming a leading player in the programmatic, high-impact category. It saw consistent growth throughout 2020, despite the pandemic, with a diverse range of clients, such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung, Unibet, Nestle, and Red Bull enjoying the benefits of the company’s unique offer.
For more information: simon@adnami.io
About Adnami:
Adnami's high-impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Adnamis’ templated and platform-agnostic approach to high-impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns.
About Reach:
Reach plc is the largest commercial national and regional news publisher in the UK with a leading portfolio in Ireland. We create engaging, differentiated content which is distributed through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms – playing a central role in our audiences’ daily lives.
Our national and regional brands have a long heritage of being trusted sources of the latest news, information, sport, and entertainment, offering a range of opportunities to connect brands with consumers. With one of the biggest monthly multi-platform audiences in the UK and over 5 million registered customers, Reach's national and regional news brands are prominent champions, campaigners, and changemakers.
For more information visit reachplc.com.
Julia Smith
This news comes following a recent seven-figure sum of investment for Adnami to scale internationally and to continue facilitating powerful advertising solutions to publishers, media companies, agencies, and advertisers. Launched in 2017, and with offices in Copenhagen, London and Stockholm, Adnami is set to expand its programmatic tech solutions for high-impact advertising throughout Europe in 2021.
Adnami will standardise high-impact ad formats across the full range of digital platforms for Reach, enabling monetisation of premium inventory both direct and programmatically.
This news comes at a time when Adnami’s team is growing, as it launches in some of the biggest advertising markets in Europe. Adnami launched in the UK in recent months, appointing Steph Miller as Commercial Director. The team will offer clients, including leading publishers such as Reach, agencies and brands, greater ROI, visibility, transparency and control of campaigns thanks to its simple-to-use, high-impact technology.
Warwick Walker, Commercial Lead at Reach, comments: “The potential and interactivity of Adnami’s offer is exactly what we are looking for to drive responsive, creative assets and to make the most of video to truly engage with our readers and drive our customer value strategy. This will give us a truly unique and exciting proposition to take to market.”
UK Commercial Director, Steph Miller, said: “Reach recognises that creativity through impactful advertising formats is a great way for premium publishers to stand out and compete with the likes of social networks. Creativity, alongside premium content, is an area in which they can truly make a difference, with dynamic creative improving brand presence and overall interactivity and responsiveness.
“Adnami removes unnecessary complexity,” she adds. “The industry doesn’t need another SSP or DSP, but it does need to shape up when it comes to facilitating impactful brand campaigns.”
Simon Kvist Gaulshøj, CEO of Adnami comments:
“Our primary objective is to make the activation of high impact advertising as easy as a standard display. This is achieved through standardizing attention-grabbing and impactful ad formats and making them easily available through the leading programmatic channels.
This smarter way of trading high impact campaigns leads to cost efficiencies to buyers and increased yield to publishers.“
Adnami is quickly becoming a leading player in the programmatic, high-impact category. It saw consistent growth throughout 2020, despite the pandemic, with a diverse range of clients, such as Heineken, BMW, American Express, Disney, Samsung, Unibet, Nestle, and Red Bull enjoying the benefits of the company’s unique offer.
For more information: simon@adnami.io
About Adnami:
Adnami's high-impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Adnamis’ templated and platform-agnostic approach to high-impact advertising, provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns.
About Reach:
Reach plc is the largest commercial national and regional news publisher in the UK with a leading portfolio in Ireland. We create engaging, differentiated content which is distributed through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms – playing a central role in our audiences’ daily lives.
Our national and regional brands have a long heritage of being trusted sources of the latest news, information, sport, and entertainment, offering a range of opportunities to connect brands with consumers. With one of the biggest monthly multi-platform audiences in the UK and over 5 million registered customers, Reach's national and regional news brands are prominent champions, campaigners, and changemakers.
For more information visit reachplc.com.
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here