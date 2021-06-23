Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Federal Reserve announces it will continue its Fed Listens initiative in 2021 to learn from a broad range of individuals, households, and communities about the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

June 23, 2021

For release at 9:45 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would continue its Fed Listens initiative in 2021 to learn from a broad range of individuals, households, and communities about the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the Federal Reserve's 2019 monetary policy framework review, the Fed Listens series of events provided valuable feedback from a broad range of groups and communities on the state of the economy and on issues related to our monetary policy goals," said Governor Michelle W. Bowman. "Continuing the initiative in years that we are not reviewing our framework will similarly benefit the Federal Reserve's ongoing policymaking process, while also enhancing transparency and public accountability."

Details on Fed Listens events will be available at www.federalreserve.gov/fedlistens as they are scheduled.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

