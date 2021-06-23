Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Prepare for Operation Dry Water

RALEIGH, N.C. (June 23, 2021) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will participate in a nationwide campaign July 2 – 4 called Operation Dry Water. The mission of the nationally coordinated effort is to promote sobriety while boating and educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Ultimately we want to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water,” stated Lieutenant Forrest Orr of the Wildlife Commission. “The fourth of July weekend is traditionally the busiest weekend on the water. Our partnership with Operation Dry Water helps us to educate operators and passengers on the dangers associated with boating while impaired. We want everyone to have a great summer on the water — to do that boat operators must remain sober and alert.”

During last year’s campaign, law enforcement officers issued 443 warnings, 371 citations and removed 59 people who were boating under the influence from the state’s waterways. In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08, or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.

Drinking affects the skills necessary to operate a boat, including: