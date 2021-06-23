Albino BEP-20 Cryptocurrency Launch Revolutionizes Humanitarian Missions Around the World

The newest addition to the decentralized crypto token market offers exceptional returns to users and investors

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Samuel will introduce the Albino (ABO) 10-decimal BEP-20 token to the cryptocurrency world on July 1, 2021, on PancakeSwap DEX. The mission of the decentralized token is to offer high yields to investors and users while contributing to the well being of society.Albino token's powerful vision to offer unparalleled returns to its investors and users while supporting the disadvantaged and protecting the environment distinguishes it from the majority of new tokens that mushroom and fail in the competitive crypto world due to lack of purpose. The ABO cryptocurrency team strives to bring a community that believes in positive change together to elevate the living standards of people around the world. The project is invested in providing basic human needs such as education, food, clean water, clothing, shelter, and medical aid to the deprived and advocating against the destruction caused by mankind against nature. 2% of all purchases and sales are deposited in a special charity wallet to fund ABO's philanthropic missions.Tokenomics of ABO levels it with the most sought-after smart contract cryptocurrencies in the world. Albino BEP-20 token's well-defined roadmap, token distribution and token burn programs ensure the coin's position is steadfast and robust at all times, offering a solid assurance to investors. Like most modern decentralized cryptocurrencies, ABO follows a burndown program that eliminates 10% of currencies circulating in the market until the total token volume is brought down to 5-trillion to protect the stability and demand of the currency in the market. The 3% tax levied on all transactions is then redistributed among the holders, offering them an attractive incentive for investing in the token. The 2% liquidity allows it to maintain its volatility while presenting long-term returns to the community. Joining the pro-change ABO community offers an opportunity to the community members to enjoy a steady passive income and ROI while influencing the world to change for the better.The user-friendly three-step token buying process involves signing up with the PancakeSwap DEX, selecting a wallet and start trading. Furthermore, amazing NFTs such as concert tickets and artist memorabilia tagged to the token make the Albino smart contract cryptocurrency even more appealing to users.For more details about the Albino cryptocurrency, visit www.thealbinos.com