Siemens, ES Processing, Petuum, Algomost, Seebo Interactive LTD, alcemy, ALGO8, Inc., FLSmidth, ABB, PEAKEDNESS, Lighthouse Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Sabia, Inc., Oficemen, Halliburton, and thyssenkrupp among others are the key players in the artificial intelligence in the cement production market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cement Production Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 28.5% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The rising need for automation, as this industry is yet to transform into digitalization, increasing need to the rising cost of manual procedures, and rising need from the end-user industry for high-quality cement will help the AI in cement production market to grow rapidly.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Artificial Intelligence in Cement Production Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

The evolution of industrial IoT and automation, rising demand for real-time data analysis of operational systems and business systems will help increase the demand for AI-based software in cement industry

The solutions segment will hold a lion’s share in the market owing to the increasing need for AI in enhancing the productivity

The predictive analysis helps the manufacturer identify the hidden reason for inefficiencies in the production process and hence will be the largest shareholder in the market

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Productivity Enhancement

Process Stabilization

Cost Effectiveness

Other Applications

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Predictive Analysis

Data Analysis

Machine Learning

Other Technologies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





