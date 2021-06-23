Global Artificial Intelligence in Cement Production Market
Siemens, ES Processing, Petuum, Algomost, Seebo Interactive LTD, alcemy, ALGO8, Inc., FLSmidth, ABB, PEAKEDNESS, Lighthouse Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Sabia, Inc., Oficemen, Halliburton, and thyssenkrupp among others are the key players in the artificial intelligence in the cement production market.
According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cement Production Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 28.5% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The rising need for automation, as this industry is yet to transform into digitalization, increasing need to the rising cost of manual procedures, and rising need from the end-user industry for high-quality cement will help the AI in cement production market to grow rapidly.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Artificial Intelligence in Cement Production Market - Forecast to 2026”
Key Market Insights
- The evolution of industrial IoT and automation, rising demand for real-time data analysis of operational systems and business systems will help increase the demand for AI-based software in cement industry
- The solutions segment will hold a lion’s share in the market owing to the increasing need for AI in enhancing the productivity
- The predictive analysis helps the manufacturer identify the hidden reason for inefficiencies in the production process and hence will be the largest shareholder in the market
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Solutions
- Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Productivity Enhancement
- Process Stabilization
- Cost Effectiveness
- Other Applications
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Predictive Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Machine Learning
- Other Technologies
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
