How to Book an Unforgettable Stay in Riviera Nayarit According to Matthew Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- With its breathtaking views and warm attitude, the Riviera Nayarit continues to entice visitors, and it doesn't take long for travelers to fall in love with this Pacific jewel. The area attracts a wide range of vacationers, but it particularly appeals to those seeking a deluxe vacation.
Matthew Keezer, the founder of Momentum Travel, shares his tips on how to make your stay in Riviera Nayarit into an unforgettable experience.
Find the Right Resort
"The first step is to select a perfect resort where you will be staying," says Matthew Keezer. This isn't too difficult, considering that more than 18 thousand hotel rooms in this vicinity fall into the "luxury" category, accounting for 50% of the total. One & Only, Four Seasons, Conrad Hilton, and Marriott are just a few of the available hotel brands.
Play a Game of Golf
A round or two of golf is something travelers must do when they want to have a truly luxurious vacation. Tourists who choose to participate in this outdoor activity will be taken aback by the breathtaking vistas of the beach, mountains, and forest that they can visit. According to Matthew Keezer, the Punta Mita Pacifico golf course found in Riviera Nayarit is the most magnificent course in all of Mexico.
Treat Yourself with Spa Day
Numerous people believe that a trip to the spa is essential to making the most of their vacation time. When visiting the Riviera Nayarit, visitors will have no trouble relaxing with a spa treatment. The Remède at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort and the Apuane Spa at the Four Seasons are two excellent spas to visit. Both are located in Punta Mita.
Go Surfing
All those interested in fun and exciting activities should try out surfing. Riviera Nayarit offers plenty of surfing opportunities on breathtaking beaches up and down the coast. Beginner surfers can sign up for surf lessons in Sayulita since the waves are pretty gentle and slow-rolling there. La Lancha is one of the best beaches outside of Punta Mita that is suitable for surfers of all levels. Those who are trying to catch big waves should visit San Pancho at sunset.
Boat to Coral Island in Guayabitos
Rincon de Guayabitos is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Riviera Nayarit and even Mexico!
The town is fairly developed with beachfront hotels and condos and a long wide beach that often gets crowded during peak season. Travelers often rent boats and go to Coral Island, which is just off Guayabito's shore. The Coral Island is a perfect choice for exciting day trips and snorkeling adventures on a reef.
Before visiting Coral Island, Matthew Keezer recommends tourists to check for any signs of "red tide," an occurrence when the water becomes murky with reddish-brown algae blooms.
According to the most recent information, 100% of flights are operating in this region, and 75% have availability for tourists. However, before booking a trip, Matthew Keezer recommends all travelers to research the latest Covid-19 travel regulations and country restrictions to avoid any unpleasant surprises during their trip.
Shared Media
Matthew Keezer, the founder of Momentum Travel, shares his tips on how to make your stay in Riviera Nayarit into an unforgettable experience.
Find the Right Resort
"The first step is to select a perfect resort where you will be staying," says Matthew Keezer. This isn't too difficult, considering that more than 18 thousand hotel rooms in this vicinity fall into the "luxury" category, accounting for 50% of the total. One & Only, Four Seasons, Conrad Hilton, and Marriott are just a few of the available hotel brands.
Play a Game of Golf
A round or two of golf is something travelers must do when they want to have a truly luxurious vacation. Tourists who choose to participate in this outdoor activity will be taken aback by the breathtaking vistas of the beach, mountains, and forest that they can visit. According to Matthew Keezer, the Punta Mita Pacifico golf course found in Riviera Nayarit is the most magnificent course in all of Mexico.
Treat Yourself with Spa Day
Numerous people believe that a trip to the spa is essential to making the most of their vacation time. When visiting the Riviera Nayarit, visitors will have no trouble relaxing with a spa treatment. The Remède at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort and the Apuane Spa at the Four Seasons are two excellent spas to visit. Both are located in Punta Mita.
Go Surfing
All those interested in fun and exciting activities should try out surfing. Riviera Nayarit offers plenty of surfing opportunities on breathtaking beaches up and down the coast. Beginner surfers can sign up for surf lessons in Sayulita since the waves are pretty gentle and slow-rolling there. La Lancha is one of the best beaches outside of Punta Mita that is suitable for surfers of all levels. Those who are trying to catch big waves should visit San Pancho at sunset.
Boat to Coral Island in Guayabitos
Rincon de Guayabitos is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Riviera Nayarit and even Mexico!
The town is fairly developed with beachfront hotels and condos and a long wide beach that often gets crowded during peak season. Travelers often rent boats and go to Coral Island, which is just off Guayabito's shore. The Coral Island is a perfect choice for exciting day trips and snorkeling adventures on a reef.
Before visiting Coral Island, Matthew Keezer recommends tourists to check for any signs of "red tide," an occurrence when the water becomes murky with reddish-brown algae blooms.
According to the most recent information, 100% of flights are operating in this region, and 75% have availability for tourists. However, before booking a trip, Matthew Keezer recommends all travelers to research the latest Covid-19 travel regulations and country restrictions to avoid any unpleasant surprises during their trip.
Shared Media
Shared Media Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter