Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,997 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (22 June 2021)

Eighty-Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Southern, Northern, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, forty-three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Thirty-Seven patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Decamere (29), Mendefera (6), Engela (1), and Dubarwa (1); Southern Region.  Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (3) and Nakfa (3); Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, one hundred and nineteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (91) and Southern (28) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, a 73-year old patient in the Anseba Region and 47-year old patient in the Central Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 5016 while the number of deaths has increased to 21.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 5,508.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (22 June 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.