Global Vegan Supplements Market Is Expected to Reach $13.59 Billion by 2028: Says AMR

Increase in awareness regarding vegan supplement products and their associated benefits and rise in usage in sports nutrition drive the growth of the global vegan supplements market. By product type, the protein segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR by 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vegan supplements market was pegged at $6.30 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $13.59 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in awareness regarding vegan supplement products and their associated benefits and rise in usage in sports nutrition drive the growth of the global vegan supplements market. However, presence of counterfeit dietary products and challenging regulatory environment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries and the trend of mergers and acquisitions present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 195 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11753

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to rise in demand for vegan supplements among individuals, since people have become more health-conscious than ever before in order to boost their immunity.

However, manufacturing facilities of vegan supplements were hampered across the world, owing to supply chain disruptions. Whatsoever, the market players have been trying to escalate the production to cater to the rising demand.

The global vegan supplements market is analyzed across product type, form, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the protein segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. The minerals segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Vegan Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11753?reqfor=covid

By distribution channel, the pharmacies/drug stores segment generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2028. At the same time, the online sales channel segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.

By region, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the global vegan supplements market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11753

The key market players analyzed in the global vegan supplements market report include Bhu Foods, Danone S.A., Aloha, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Kerry Group, PLC, Jarrow Formulas, Kikkoman Corporation, Nestle S.A., NuGo Nutrition, and Nutrazee. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com