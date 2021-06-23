Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (22 June 2021)

583 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, from a sample size of 6,686 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 8.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 179,876 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,913,782.

Nairobi has 111 new cases, Siaya 57, Kisumu 51, Kericho 46, Mombasa 43, Busia 39, Nakuru 25, Nyamira 24, Kakamega 21, Homa Bay 20, Vihiga 19, Trans Nzoia 17, Laikipia 12, Kilifi 11, Bungoma 11, Makueni 10, Nandi 9, Kajiado 7, Kiambu 7, Bomet 5, Machakos 5, Taita Taveta 5, Kisii 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Kwale 4, Meru 3, West Pokot 3, Garissa 2, Kirinyaga 1, Kitui 1, Migori 1, Nyandarua 1, Nyeri 1, Turkana 1, Isiolo 1 and Baringo 1.

85 patients have recovered from COVID-19, 60 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 25 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 123,050; 89,192 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 33,858 are from various health facilities.

23 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in the month of June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,484.

1,098 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 5,669 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 273 patients are in the ICU, 204 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 18 patients are under observation.

123 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 113 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units.