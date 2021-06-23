DBEDT MEDIA ADVISORY

Newsroom Posted on Jun 22, 2021 in Latest News

WHAT: Invest in Hawai‘i’s Digital Economy

Earlier in the year, Governor David Ige shared in his State of the State Address his vision of Hawai‘i for the future – the idea of an upgraded and more sustainable local economy – in which digital technology is leveraged a critical component of success.

This event is a kick-off to Governor Ige’s efforts to build a digital economy as he shares his perspectives on how local businesses will play a key role in helping Hawai‘i achieve economic prosperity though diversification. He, and other speakers, will highlight success stories of the TRUE Initiative, as well as the local organizations that have already begun the digital transformation journey.

The TRUE Initiative was launched in August 2019 as a resource and catalyst to build the pathway to a digital economy by supporting local organizations in adopting technology and up-skilling our workforce to meet the growing demand for digital services.

Governor David Ige

Mike McCartney , Director, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

, Director, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Paul Yonamine , Executive Chairman, Central Pacific Bank

, Executive Chairman, Central Pacific Bank Edward Ontai , President, DataHouse Consulting

, President, DataHouse Consulting Peter Dames, Executive Vice President, Servco

