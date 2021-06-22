New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, JUNE 22, 2021:

Comment period for Landowner Certification of Non-Navigable Water Extended

SANTA FE – At the New Mexico State Game Commission meeting held Friday, June 18, 2021 at the New Mexico State Capitol (Roundhouse), agenda item 6, Applications for Landowner Certification of Non-Navigable Water, was tabled until the August 12, 2021 Commission meeting, allowing additional time for public input.

At the August 12, 2021 State Game Commission Meeting, to be held in Santa Fe, a hearing and final decision on applications of Landowner Certification of Non-Navigable Water will be included in the agenda. Applications can be found on our website and include:

Rancho Del Oso Pardo, Inc.

River Bend Ranch, LLC

Chama II, LLC, dba Canones Creek Ranch

Fenn Farm

Three Rivers Cattle Ltd. Co

The comment period closes at 5 p.m. MDT, Thursday, July 29, 2021.

All comments or proposed documentary evidence related to the hearing and final decision on applications of Landowner Certification of Non-Navigable Water must be provided in a written format by email to NonNav.Comments@state.nm.us or to the Office of the Director, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504, to allow it to be included electronically in the record. Interested participants can view the hearing rule and procedures online.

###