10 to 1 Public Relations Doubles Down on Winning PR Strategy with Updated Branding
For nearly a decade, 10 to 1 PR has been offering public relations services that are targeted, compelling, and achieve our clients’ goals.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a year of dramatic growth and winning several Agency of the Year awards on both a national and local level, Scottsdale-based strategic communications firm 10 to 1 Public Relations is reintroducing itself with an updated look and sharpened focus.
— Josh Weiss, President and founder of 10 to 1 Public Relations
“For nearly a decade, 10 to 1 PR has been offering public relations services that are targeted, compelling, and achieve our clients’ goals,” said Josh Weiss, President and founder of 10 to 1 Public Relations. “In addition to wanting a modern, great-looking website, we wanted it to reflect our growth as a nationally-focused PR firm by showcasing our array of strategic communications services, as well as highlighting several success stories within the various industries we serve.”
Focused mostly on B2B and service-oriented B2C clients with a national or multi-city focus, 10 to 1 PR’s services include media relations, product and brand launches, employee communication, corporate social responsibility, trade show media, crisis communication management, awards submissions, speaking opportunities, and more. The new website also showcases more than 20 case studies of various strategic communications projects and campaigns that the firm has successfully designed and executed.
10 to 1 PR has built a diverse clientele of businesses across the U.S. and the globe from numerous industries including financial, health and wellness, professional services, real estate, manufacturing, mechanical and construction, technology, and transportation. The company collaborates with each client to develop a custom strategic communications plan built around achieving the client’s desired results.
“By working with organizations from a wide range of industries and goals, we’ve seen that public relations can be an integral part of any company’s holistic communications strategy. It’s great to have a brand and website that truly illustrate all that we are able to offer,” added Weiss.
10 to 1 PR was founded in 2012 on the philosophy that it takes 10 good things to be said about a business to equal one bad impression. The company achieves this by leveraging its storytelling skills to dominate industry and local market media to generate consistent, positive news coverage and by positioning its clients as industry thought leaders.
In recent years, the strategic communications firm has earned numerous industry accolades including 4 national Agency of the Year awards (Bulldog PR Awards, Titan Awards, PR World Awards, and the Stevie Awards), and local Agency of the Year honors from the Public Relations Society of America Phoenix Chapter. Last week, the company was named a Finalist for the second year in a row for the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics.
The new website and updated logo were designed by brand communication and design firm TMB Partners of Scottsdale, Arizona and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
About 10 to 1 Public Relations
For nearly a decade 10 to 1 Public Relations (10 to 1 PR) has been offering public relations services that are targeted, compelling, and achieve our clients’ goals. 10 to 1 PR’s creative plans and messages are distinctive and memorable with original, highly relevant approaches to storytelling that break through the noise and grab the attention of media outlets and target audiences. 10 to 1 PR offers a variety of services including media relations, product launches, crisis communication management, awards submissions, trade show media, and more. Learn more about 10 to 1 PR’s extensive services and success stories at 10to1pr.com.
Erica Fetherston
10 to 1 Public Relations
+1 4806769141
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn