According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 24.5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The rising launch of advanced technologies such as AI-based core banking software for retail and commercial banks, also with increasing demand for hassle-free online and mobile banking services, and the increasing trend of offering customer-centric services will drive the market from 2021 to 2026.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Artificial Intelligence in Banking Market - Forecast to 2026"





Key Market Insights

The increasing number of software installations across large-sized and small and mid-sized banks, and increasing demand for AI-based services in developing countries has helped the services segment to grow the fastest from 2021 to 2026

The chatbot application segment is analyzed to be growing the fastest during the forecast period

The fraud detection segment will be the fastest-growing segment in the market from 2021 to 2026

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

AI-Powered Chatbots

Mobile Banking

Data Collection & Analysis

Risk Management

Data Security



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Banks

Large Overseas Banks

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Natural Language Processing

Big Data Analytics

Fraud Detection

Machine Learning

Risk Forecasting & Monitoring

Chatbot

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





