Edge Marketing, Inc. Named A Top PR Agency in The Recorder Best of 2021 Survey

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly Edge Legal Marketing), a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of organizations in the legal industry, was recently named a top three pick for Best Public Relations Agency in The Recorder Best of 2021 Survey. From startups to global operations, companies trust Edge to build strong relationships with media, event and association stakeholders and to convey its clients’ stories strategically to the legal market.



The Recorder Best of Survey is an annual opportunity for attorneys, judges, in-house counsel and administrators to cast their votes for the best vendors serving the legal community in California.

Full results of the survey can be found here.

“We are excited that Edge has again been recognized as a top agency by the readers of The Recorder. Edge strives to maintain client relationships by providing customized service and we are proud to contribute to the visibility and success of many top brands in the legal industry,” says Vicki LaBrosse, director of global public relations at Edge Marketing, Inc.

The Edge team has been recognized with an award from The Recorder in 2020; National Law Journal Awards in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020; MarCom Awards in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019; a New Jersey Law Journal Award in 2018; and New York Law Journal Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2020.

Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc. states, “It is an honor to be recognized as a leader in an industry from which we’ve gleaned decades of experience and expertise. The Edge team is passionate about lifting and supporting our clients, and recognition like this helps to confirm that we’re serving them well!”

About Edge Marketing, Inc.

Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly Edge Legal Marketing), delivers marketing and public relations expertise to clients in legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning and full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations promote and sell their products and services to audience segments including but not limited to corporate legal departments, law firms, government entities and legal associations, accounting firms, and wealth management and advisory companies. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

