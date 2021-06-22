White Bullet and The European Lotteries announce partnership to fight piracy
EINPresswire.com/ -- IP protection company White Bullet and The European Lotteries (EL), announce a collaboration to help fight ad-funded piracy.
White Bullet will track advertising on high-risk pirate websites for EL and provide reports throughout the year. By tracking advertising of EL’s Members and providing information about which websites ads appeared on, White Bullet will help EL’s Members to address any advertising related issues and fight piracy.
The European Lotteries (EL) is the European umbrella organisation of national lotteries operating games of chance, including sports betting, in more than 40 European countries. It is the European lottery and gambling sector’s largest and most representative organisation, and it believes in a high level of consumer protection and responsible gaming, whilst promoting a sustainable and sound gaming model for the benefit of society.
White Bullet’s platform looks for IP-infringing content, examines each infringement's context, and determines structural violation on a commercial scale - providing accurate piracy risk scores based on this analysis. It detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, remaining up-to-date in real-time, and tracking that all-important advertising and financial impact, with AI and machine learning taking the strain.
“We are delighted to support the European Lotteries as it helps to ensure a sustainable gaming model and to defund online piracy,” says Peter Szyszko, Founder and CEO, White Bullet. “EL plays an extremely important role within its sector and this partnership will help legitimate organisations to use and protect their IP.”
Arjan van ’t Veer, Secretary General, The European Lotteries, adds: “We are delighted to partner with White Bullet and have no doubt that its platform and expertise will help us to be successful in our mission to safeguard the interest of our Members and by doing so, protecting their players as well. Brand safety is of paramount importance to us and our Members as we continue to fight illegal offerings. By collaborating with White Bullet, EL Members will have access to benchmark studies and will be able to maintain their high brand safety standards.”
White Bullet has already stopped millions of pounds of ad spend from funding piracy by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners. Its Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) - designed to make the job of detecting fraudulent content easier - helps to take the profit out of Intellectual property crime. By connecting rights owners and the advertising industry with real-time data about piracy risk, so all parties can take action, White Bullet’s solutions allow clients to understand the universe of piracy and to stop it from generating revenue.
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2013 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies IP risk protection, Brand Safety and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policy makers and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a Digital Advertising Assurance Provider under the TAG Certified Against Piracy Programme and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts with dedicated technical engineers who specialise in AI, big data models and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the trafficking and distribution of pirated and counterfeit goods. With offices in London, New York and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policy makers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
About the European Lotteries (EL)
EL is the European umbrella organisation of national lotteries operating games of chance for the public benefit. EL has members from more than 40 European countries including all EU Member States. The EU members contribute more than 20 billion EUR p.a. to the state budgets and the funding of sport, culture, social projects, research and causes of general interest. Unlike many commercial online gambling operators, EL members only offer gambling and betting services in the jurisdictions in which they are licensed by the respective national government. Website: www.european-lotteries.org, Twitter @EuropeLotteries, LinkedIn
