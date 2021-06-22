SW21 MAKES ITS FIRST INVESTMENT IN EDTECH STARTUP GLOBAL STUDY TECHNOLOGY
SW21 will co-build GST, a fast-growing startup in the Study Abroad spaceMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup Studio SW21 is excited to announce its first investment in EdTech startup, Global Study Technology Limited (GST), leading the company’s £1m seed round.
GST is growing rapidly in the resurging study abroad space, helping students navigate the challenging world of applying to universities internationally and setting up in a new country. There are more than 5.6 million students studying abroad today but most find the application process daunting. Add to that securing a visa, setting up accommodation, banking, health insurance, phone services and more, and it can be a confusing and extremely time-consuming journey. In a complex international study environment, students need help now more than ever.
From application to enrolment and everything beyond, GST’s high touch yet fully scalable service combined with a proprietary student dashboard offers the highest standard of student advisory assistance on the market today.
Gregory Sukornyk, President & Co-Founder, said: “We are excited to have made our first investment in GST. At SW21, we are very selective about the founding teams with whom we choose to co-build. We must believe in their expert knowledge of the space, their ability to scale the company’s operations and build an exceptional core team. GST has all these attributes and much more. Study abroad assistance is a highly fragmented space with thousands of agents around the world; many services are low quality and do not prioritize the student. In just a year, Cal and the GST team have done an excellent job in positioning the company as a premier, high touch service students are seeking for international study.”
With on-the-ground operations in source countries China, India and the UAE as well as leading destination countries including the USA, UK and Canada, GST has scaled rapidly to become a premier partner for students looking to study abroad.
GST Founder and President, Cal Barton, commented: “SW21 has proven to be the ideal investor because they’re much more than an investor. They are helping me develop the business far more quickly than I ever hoped and their expertise is accelerating progress on many fronts. We’re aiming to offer international students the most powerful online resource available to make their student abroad journey quicker, easier, and more reliable. And to support that with the human touch where needed. Our objective is to become one of the top high-quality players in international student recruitment.” SW21 will help GST with key hires, corporate strategy, expansion, financings, product development and partnership development.
About SW21:
SW21 is an independent seed-stage impact startup studio based in Toronto and Miami, co-founded by Gregory Sukornyk and Marc Wayne. SW21 invests at the earliest stages in promising startups with global potential and is a hands-on co-builder. SW21’s focus is on health, education, and cleantech companies that deliver both social and financial returns. Visit SW21 here for more information.
About Global Study Technology
GST launched in February 2020 and offers a high touch service combining human assistance with a proprietary tech platform helping students study and set up abroad. It has established student advisory operations in Dubai, India and China, as well as partnerships with hundreds of universities around the world. Visit Global Study Technology for more information
