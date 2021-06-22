218 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,577 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 8.5%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 179,293 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,907,096.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (21 June 2021)
