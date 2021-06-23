Elevate Your Business with Regional Supply’s Summer Events and Classes

Dave Fisher, Owner Regional Supply announces 74 years in business

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make the most of your summer by attending one of the Elevate Expo events or other classes hosted by Regional Supply to benefit your business.

“We are excited to yet again host the Elevate Expo to work with and educate motivated owners of sign-making, screen-printing, and vehicle wrap businesses," said Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager of Regional Supply.

Join us for our Elevate EXPO 2021 as we celebrate our 75th anniversary. The much-anticipated Elevate EXPO will be held this upcoming Fall.

This year we are excited to announce that we will have over 30 vendor booths for visitors to stop by. Along with our amazing vendors, we will also be offering hands-on experiences for customers to interact with products such as vehicle wraps, graphics, printing, and more. Throughout the expo we will be offering free business-building and product application classes.

Read what people are saying about the Regional Supply Elevate EXPO:

“Having all of the vendors in the same room was not only convenient, it was a great way to think of questions on the fly and to learn about new products that we hadn't heard about.”

“I liked the knowledge of the vendors answering questions. I didn't have one question go unanswered.”

“I enjoyed getting to meet the vendors at their respective businesses and ask them directly why their product is superior. Loved being able to use some of the products to "try before buying" and see new equipment at work.”

“I thought it was great and I really appreciated all of the help from the vendors. I am hyped to start using the things I learned in my business. P.S. the food was great too. Thanks!”

One-day graphics application class sponsored by 3M focusing on windows, walls, floor & fleet graphics. Class goes from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, lunch is provided. Some classroom presentations, most time is hands-on training.

Two-day beginner/intermediate wrap class sponsored by Avery Dennison and taught by industry legend John Duever. Class goes from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm each day, lunch is provided. Some classroom presentations, most time is hands-on wrapping vehicles.

We have already had several successful classes this summer:

- Vehicle Window Tint Class: June 15-16 (Regional Supply SLC)

-Architectural Window Tint and Safety Film Class: June 17-18 (Regional Supply SLC)

Request your exclusive appointment on a day and time that works best for you. Learn more and register for these events by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

