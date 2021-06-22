The Jennifer Franco Group Takes Stress out of Navigating Fiercely Competitive Housing Market

The company is owned and operated by real estate agent Jennifer Franco.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its inception, The Jennifer Franco Group has been reducing the stress of home owners and home buyers as they navigate the cut-throat Las Vegas housing market.The Jennifer Franco Group at Cornel Realty is a real estate agency located in Las Vegas , Nevada. The company’s team uses its vast experience and one-of-a-kind finesse to provide clients with an enjoyable and stress-free home buying or home selling experience. The Jennifer Franco Group works with buyers and sellers of all types who are searching for posh downtown condos, to upscale lakeview homes, and everything in between.“Our entire team eats, breathes, and lives real estate with a smile on our face and a fire in our soul,” says founder, Jennifer Franco. “We will not rest until we sell your home for top dollar or find you the hidden gem you’ve been looking for in your ideal neighborhood. Vegas is our game, and we have the knowledge, experience, and insider tips and tricks to make your home buying or selling experience in Vegas as smooth and stress-free as possible.”According to the company, the real estate market in Las Vegas is incredibly competitive and difficult to navigate.“Even before the global pandemic began, we were seeing deals close as soon as properties hit the market,” Franco states. “This can be incredibly stressful for buyers in particular, but we are here to iron out the details, address any hiccups that may come along, and ultimately ensure all of our clients are 100% satisfied – from start to finish. Our clients rave about our high level of trust and straightforward approach and they often remark that the process was much easier than they expected.”To date, The Jennifer Franco Group has sold over $100 million in Las Vegas real estate, particularly focusing on luxury homes and gated and guard-gated neighborhoods.For more information about The Jennifer Franco Group, please visit www.TheJenniferFrancoGroup.com About The Jennifer Franco GroupThe Jennifer Franco Group is one of Las Vegas’ most popular real estate companies and serves an expansive area to support local buyers and sellers, including Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Vineyards, and The Foothills at Southern Highlands.The company’s agents are VA certified to proudly support veterans and are also 1031 exchange specialists, helping investors to purchase and sell homes, multi-family dwellings, and commercial space.Founder of the company, Jennifer Franco, has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including 2020 40 Under 40 and 2019’s Top 100 Women in Real Estate.