New Modern CBD Brand Vitaldiol Disrupts The Wellness Industry By Offering Effective And Natural Product Line To Everyone
UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant-based wellness company Vitaldiol wants to provide modern options for people who want to explore new methods of improving their overall health, happiness, and well-being. On a mission to provide high-quality, science-backed products, they believe that plant derivatives are the most powerful and cost-effective method to improve one’s health when compared to pharmaceutical grade drugs which are often costly and inaccessible.
Built upon the principle of keeping the ingredients as simple as possible, Vitaldiol is disrupting the space by combining CBD and other naturally occurring ingredients to deliver a formulation that is fundamentally innovative and powerful.
"Hemp Derivative products have been stigmatized by the public eye for so long when in reality have shown efficacy in numerous clinical trials. At Vitaldiol, our goal is to dispel this common notion and improve people's well-being through science-based & evidence backed ingredients in an approachable way" says Chris Wong.
With their newly launched e-commerce platform, they provide easy access to their products for anyone interested. Offering capsules and their essential tincture, they cater to the main wellness areas one wishes to improve. It’s a one stop shop where each product line is aimed to solve problem specific issues that are common in our day to day life. Named after what they do, Vitaldiol has 3 capsules. Recover which aims to boost cellular health by revitalizing cells, Relief made with tumeric designed to target pains and inflammation, and Rest which uses melatonin in addition to CBD to promote deep sleep.
While they can’t guarantee longevity, they are confident in their ability to provide their customers with the best resources in order to live their best lives, healthy and free. All of their products are THC-free, vegan and non-GMO. They are produced in a GMP-certified facility to guarantee consistent and reliable results.
They differ from others in the industry by encouraging people to be proactive when it comes to their body. While natural remedies by itself can improve one’s health, it ultimately works best when in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle which is why Vitaldiol strives to build a community where they relay easily understood facts as well as tips that are science and research based.
By focusing on preventative care, they can help people lead a brighter future with fewer symptoms of physical deterioration. The health benefits that come with CBD and other plant derivatives should be accessible to everyone.
“Being proactive in maintaining our health rather than reactive is vital to living a fulfilling life, and Vitaldiol is here to make that easy, fun and accessible” adds Mackenzie Whalen.
For those interested in learning more about Vitadiol their website can be found here.
About Vitadol:
Vitaldiol is a modern health company on a mission to provide high-quality, science-backed, plant-based wellness products to the world. They believe plant derivatives are the most powerful, cost-effective and safe method in improving overall health, happiness, and well-being. All of their product lines are backed by science and founded upon the principle of keeping ingredients simple, safe and natural.
