Phoenix Based Purpose Driven Paramedical Tattoo Artist Shows Clients How to Feel ‘Worthy’ Again

Worthy Ink Studio is gaining notoriety for its life-changing effects on its niche clientele. According to owner Akili Worthy, it is time to “live free” of heavy makeup, bulky t-shirts, and disguises to cover up unwanted physical traits. At the Worthy Ink Studio, Akili lifts her clients’ heads and their spirits by applying her life-altering tattoo therapy. In honor of first responders, Akili is offering her services to healthcare workers at a 25% discount throughout the month of August.

Permanent tattooing has several uses including masking stretch marks, scars, hair restoration, and breast reconstruction surgery. Every client has a story behind their physical issue and Akili, a life purpose coach has a listening ear. During the intake phase, Akili takes account of the client's needs in detail, and then she creates a tailor-made service with your individual needs in mind. The expert camouflage artist custom blends a unique tattoo solution that is a perfect match for your skin pigment. This time-tested application is proven to cover up to 90% of stretch marks!

Whether scars from self-harm, accidents, or surgery, Akili has the answer to your beauty needs. Another area of great concern for aging women is unsightly hair loss. Through SMP or scalp micro pigmentation, Akili rebuilds self-esteem by depositing organic pigments to recreate the look of hair follicles. This transformative procedure creates the illusion of fuller, natural hair for those suffering from traction alopecia, genetic hair loss, or moderately thinning hair.

The North Central University grad receives clients with a wide range of concerns, but most troubling are women recovering from breast cancer who want to regain their sexy post-surgery body. Though the surgery is life savings the scars to the soul can be hard to overcome – and that is where Akili comes in. Through her expertise, she lovingly applies a 3D Areola Tattoo to restore her client’s confidence, boosting their self-worth. According to the World Health Organization, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. The staggering number of women who undoubtedly undergo unwanted surgery shows that Akili’s services are in high demand, therefore Akili is offering (3) FREE Areola tattoos for women who are recovering from breast cancer. First come. First Served.

On any given day Akili can be found grooving to Neo-soul music and eating her favorite popsicle but she knows it is hard to relax and enjoy simple pleasures when you are insecure about your looks. The purpose-driven entrepreneur has the hands of a true artist coupled with a heart to help her clients heal in mind, body, and soul. Akili is not only in the camouflage tattoo business she is restoring souls, one client, at a time.

For more information on Worthy Ink Studio or to interview Akili Worthy contact her at akili@worthyinkstudio.com or 480-269-5745.