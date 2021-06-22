Simply Noted Sends One Millionth Note in Honor of Where Business Idea Started

Simply Noted machines create real pen-written notes, cards, and letters. Rick Elmore, Simply Noted Founder & CEO

Simply Noted founder Rick Elmore honors milestone by thanking the University of Arizona professor who inspired his business concept

If it wasn’t for the University of Arizona, I would not have the best things in my life: my family, a professional football career, nor would I have been inspired to launch Simply Noted.” — Rick Elmore, founder and CEO of Simply Noted