AG Slatery Urges Congress to Restore Hyde Amendment to Prohibit Taxpayer Funding of Abortions

Nashville- Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and 21 other state attorneys general wrote to congressional leaders Monday, urging Congress to maintain the Hyde Amendment in the 2022 budget. The amendment, prohibiting the use of federal funds for abortions, was removed by the Biden Administration despite its inclusion in federal budgets for the last forty-five years.

In their letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the attorneys general called on Congress to resist the president’s efforts to force taxpayers who object to abortions to pay for them.

“The Hyde Amendment has been an area of common ground in the fight over abortion,” said General Slatery. “Prohibiting the federal funding of most abortions is what both Democrats and Republicans have supported for decades and should not be changed.”

The letter was led by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and signed by attorneys general from  Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

Click here to read the letter: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-22-letter.pdf

