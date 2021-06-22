Kimberly LaRosa Recognized as Mississippi Top CEO
Female CEO leads nonprofit focused on economic opportunities for MississippiansGULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly LaRosa, President & CEO of Renaissance Community Loan Fund, was named one of 2021’s Top CEOs by the Mississippi Business Journal.
The award recognizes leaders around the state who demonstrate excellence in their fields and have made profound impacts and major contributions in Mississippi.
LaRosa has led Renaissance Community Loan Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, for the past 14 years. Under her leadership, the company has grown from a small organization with the sole focus of housing recovery after Hurricane Katrina to a nationally certified community development financial institution with four locations dedicated to the economic growth of the residents and communities of the entire state of Mississippi.
“I am grateful to the Mississippi Business Journal for the recognition with this award,” LaRosa said. “It has been an honor to lead Renaissance through so much growth over the last 14 years and see the positive changes that we’ve been able to make in Mississippi”.
Kimberly LaRosa is a CPA and is licensed through the MS Real Estate Commission. She is a Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Graduate and a governor-appointed member of the MS Lottery Corporation’s Board of Directors.
For more information on Renaissance Community Loan Fund and to learn about the programs and economic opportunities available to all Mississippians, visit www.rclfms.com.
Denise Carver
Renaissance Community Loan Fund
+1 228-896-3386
dcarver@rclfms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn