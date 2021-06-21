DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published June 21, 2021)

Minimize conflicts with bears this summer

Is your yard or campsite attractive to bears? Bears rely on small, scattered patches of natural foods: specific types of young green vegetation in spring; certain species of ants and ant pupae in June; berries in summer; and nuts in fall. If bears can get concentrated, high-calorie, easily accessible foods around people’s homes and campsites, they are easily enticed away from their natural food sources.

This year’s late frost, combined with drought conditions, will reduce or delay the availability of berries and nuts, so it is especially important to secure anything that a bear would consider food. Don’t condition bears to associate your home or campsite with an easy meal by leaving out unsecured garbage, birdseed or pet food. Learn more about how to reduce property damage, and the chance of human-bear conflicts, on the DNR website.

DNR reminds Mille Lacs anglers of walleye fishing closure July 1-15

Walleye anglers on Mille Lacs Lake are reminded that a two-week walleye fishing closure — implemented to reduce hooking mortality, which is the percentage of fish that die after being caught and released — will be in place from Thursday, July 1, through Thursday, July 15. Currently, anglers can catch and release walleye on Mille Lacs Lake in a catch-and-release season that lasts through Wednesday, June 30.

During the walleye closure, angling is allowed for all other species. Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume on Friday, July 16, and continue through Wednesday, Sept. 15. The limit of one walleye from 21-23 inches, or one over 28 inches, is scheduled to resume Thursday, Sept. 16, through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. Beginning Saturday, June 5, muskellunge and northern pike anglers using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches can fish after 10 p.m. During the late season, beginning on Sept. 16, anglers will also be allowed to fish from 6 a.m. to midnight, except muskellunge and northern pike anglers will be allowed to fish during the night closure. Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations are available on the DNR website.

Join this webinar for an introduction to catfish angling

Anglers who want to learn more about catfish angling on rivers in Minnesota are invited to join a DNR webinar for those new to catfishing. The webinar will air at noon on Wednesday, June 23, and will cover channel and flathead catfish equipment and rigging, baits, and good fishing locations for both shore and boat anglers. The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is free and more information is available on the DNR website.