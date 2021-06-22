Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Renaissance Community Loan Fund Awarded $1.8 Million Rapid Response Program Grant

Renaissance Community Loan Fund is a nonprofit CDFI serving the state of Mississippi

Renissance Community Loan Fund is a nonprofit CDFI providing economic opportunity to all Mississippians

Funding allows for continued mission supporting economic growth in Mississippi

GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renaissance Community Loan Fund (RCLF) was awarded $1,826,265 from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The award is part of the Treasury Department’s Rapid Response Program (RRP), which provided $1.25 billion of COVID-19 relief funds to 863 community development financial institutions (CDFIs).

RCLF, a certified CDFI and 501(c)(3), will use the funds to provide additional capital to respond to economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in underserved communities.

“We are ready to put this much-needed funding towards our mission of creating economic opportunity in Mississippi and help address the impact the pandemic had on our state,” said Kimberly LaRosa, president and CEO of Renaissance Community Loan Fund.

For information on Renaissance Community Loan Fund and to learn about the programs and economic opportunities available to all Mississippians, visit http://www.rclfms.com.

