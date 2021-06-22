Renaissance Community Loan Fund Awarded $1.8 Million Rapid Response Program Grant
Funding allows for continued mission supporting economic growth in MississippiGULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renaissance Community Loan Fund (RCLF) was awarded $1,826,265 from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The award is part of the Treasury Department’s Rapid Response Program (RRP), which provided $1.25 billion of COVID-19 relief funds to 863 community development financial institutions (CDFIs).
RCLF, a certified CDFI and 501(c)(3), will use the funds to provide additional capital to respond to economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in underserved communities.
“We are ready to put this much-needed funding towards our mission of creating economic opportunity in Mississippi and help address the impact the pandemic had on our state,” said Kimberly LaRosa, president and CEO of Renaissance Community Loan Fund.
For information on Renaissance Community Loan Fund and to learn about the programs and economic opportunities available to all Mississippians, visit http://www.rclfms.com.
Denise Carver
Renaissance Community Loan Fund
+1 228-896-3386
dcarver@rclfms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn