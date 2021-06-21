FREE MEALS FOR CHILDREN AVAILABLE THROUGH SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM

|Ainsworth City School
|Ainsworth
|520 E. 2nd Street, Ainsworth
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/09/21
|Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:00 Lunch: 11:45 – 12:30
|Alliance Public Schools
|Emerson Elementary
|700 Black Hills Avenue, Alliance
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Middle School
|1100 Laramie Avenue, Alliance
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Ansley Public School
|Ansley Public School
|1124 Cameron Street, Ansley
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45
|Aquinas-St. Mary’s School
|St. Mary’s School
|1026 N. 5th St, David City
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Arapahoe Public School
|Arapahoe Public School
|610 Walnut St, Arapahoe
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:15
|Arcadia Public School
|Arcadia Public School
|320 West Owens, Arcadia
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Auburn Public School
|Calvert Elementary School
|2103 O Street, Auburn
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
| Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Axtell Community School
|Axtell Community School
|500 Main St, Axtell
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:15 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Bancroft-Rosalie School
|Bancroft-Rosalie School
|708 Main St, Bancroft
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 8:15 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Rosalie
|109 N Poplar Ave, Rosalie
|M,T,W,TH,F
|11/02/20 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 8:15 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Bayard Public Schools
|Bayard Elementary
|726 4th Avenue, Bayard
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/21/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:45 – 12:30
|Brady Public School
|Brady Public School
|112 East Popleton, 56-0006
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Bridgeport Public School
|Bridgeport Public School
|800 Q Street, Bridgeport
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Broken Bow Public School
|North Park Elementary
|1135 North H Street, Broken Bow
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Central City Public School
|Middle School
|2818 17th Avenue, Central City
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Chadron City Schools
|Chadron High School
|901 Cedar st, Chadron
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Columbus Public School
|Carriage House Estates
|Intersection of 7th Avenue and 27th Street., Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 07/31/21
|Lunch: 11:45 – 13:00
|Cozad Community Schools
|Cozad High School
|1710 Meridian Avenue, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45
|Creek Valley Schools
|Elementary/High School-Chappell
|6th & Hayward, Chappell
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Crete Public Schools
|Crete Elementary School
|309 EAST 11TH STREET, CRETE
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/02/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 Lunch: 11:15 – 12:45
|Crete Intermediate
|1700 GLENWOOD AVE, CRETE
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/26/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 10:45 – 13:00
|Doniphan-Trumbull Public School
|Doniphan School
|302 W Plum St, Doniphan
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:15 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Douglas County West Community Schools
|DC West Elementary School
|401 S Pine St, Valley
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/29/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Dundy County Public School
|Benkelman Elementary School
|900 A Street, Benkelman
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Stratton Elementary
|605 BAILEY ST, Stratton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30
|Elkhorn Public Schools
|Elkhorn High School
|1401 Veterans Drive, Elkhorn
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/17/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Food Bank For The Heartland
|All Saints Catholic School
|1335 South 10th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/23/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Crestview Village
|7241 Edna Court, La Vista
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:15
|Girls Inc KFC
|2811 N 45th St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Hope Center for Kids – Kids Cafe
|2200 N. 20th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/06/21
|Supper: 17:00 – 18:00
|North Star
|4242 N 49th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/23/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:45
|Food Bank of Lincoln
|Airpark Recreation West
|3720 NW 46th St, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/24/21 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30
|Arnold Elementary School
|5000 Mike Scholl Street, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 07/23/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Belmont Recreation Center
|1234 Judson, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/24/21 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 9:15 Lunch: 11:30 – 13:15
|Calvert Recreation Center
|4500 Stockwell St., Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/24/21 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:15 – 13:45
|Campbell Elementary School
|2200 Dodge St., Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Career Academy
|8800 O St, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/21 – 07/07/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:15
|Clinton Elementary School
|1520 n 29th st, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/21 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Culler Middle School
|5201 Vine St, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Elliott Middle School
|225 s 25th st, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 12:30 – 13:00
|Everett Middle School
|1123 c st, lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:30 Lunch: 12:00 – 14:00
|F Street Recreation Center
|1225 F St., Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/24/21 – 08/13/21
|Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30
|Goodrich Middle School
|4600 Lewis Ave, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Hartley Elementary School
|730 n 33rd st, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 12:30 – 13:00
|Huntington Elementary School
|2900 n 46th st, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Lakeview Elementary School
|300 capitol beach blvd, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Lincoln Christian Elementary School
|100 w fletcher, lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/24/21 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Lincoln High School
|2229 J St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/27/21 – 07/23/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|McPhee Elementary School
|820 Goodhue BLVD, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/24/21 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 13:45
|Norwood Park
|4710 N 72nd ST, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/24/21 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Pershing Elementary School
|6402 Judson St, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Prescott Elementary School
|1930 s 20th st, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 12:30 – 13:00
|Randolph Elementary School
|1024 s 37th st, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Saratoga Elementary School
|2215 S 13th St, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Trinity Lutheran School
|1200 N 56th Street, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/24/21 – 08/04/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|West Lincoln Elementary School
|630 w dawes ave, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 12:30 – 13:00
|Garden County Schools
|Garden County Elementary School
|800 W 2nd, Oshkosh
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/23/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Gering Public School
|Lincoln Elementary
|1725 13th St, Gering
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Northfield Elementary
|1900 Flaten, Gering
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Terry’s Lake Park
|Lake Drive, Terrytown
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00
|Gibbon Public School
|Gibbon Public School
|1030 Court St., Gibbon
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Gothenburg Public School
|Gothenburg Public School
|1322 Ave. I, Gothenburg
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/03/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Grand Island Public School
|Barr Jr. High School
|602 W Stolley Park Rd, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/02/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Dodge Elementary
|614 South Oak, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/16/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Howard Elementary
|502 West 9th Street, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/16/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 8:45 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Kneale Administration Building
|123 South Webb Rd, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Lincoln Elementary
|810 N. Beal, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/16/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 12:45
|Walnut Jr. High School
|1600 Custer Street, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/02/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Hastings Public Schools
|Alcott Elementary
|313 North Cedar, Hastings
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Hershey Public School
|Hershey Public School
|301 S Lincoln Ave, Hershey
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/20/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Johnson County Central Public School
|Cook
|407 N 1st Street, Cook
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Tecumseh
|358 N 6th Street, Tecumseh
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Kearney Public Schools
|Bryant Elementary
|1611 Avenue C, Kearney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/23/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:30
|Central Elementary
|300 W. 24th Street, Kearney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/23/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Emerson Elementary
|2705 Avenue E, Kearney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/23/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Kimball Public Schools
|Kimball Jr.-Sr. High School
|901 S. Nadine St., Kimball
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00
|Mary Lynch Elementary School
|1000 E 6th St, Kimball
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School
|Coleridge
|203 S Main, Coleridge
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/01/21 – 07/29/21
|Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Laurel Public
|502 Wakefield St, Laurel
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/01/21 – 07/29/21
|Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Lexington Public Schools
|Bryan Elementary
|1003 N Harrison, Lexington
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/01/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:45 – 13:00
|Lexington Middle School
|1100 N Washington, Lexington
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/01/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 12:15 – 12:45
|Lexington Sr. High School
|705 W 13th St, Lexington
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/29/21
|Breakfast: 8:15 – 8:45 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45
|Morton Elementary
|505 S Lincoln, Lexington
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/01/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45
|Pershing Elementary
|1104 N Tyler, Lexington
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/01/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:45 – 13:00
|Lincoln Public Schools
|North Star High
|5801 North 33rd St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 13:30
|Southeast High
|2930 S 37th St, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 13:00
|Loup City Public School
|Loup City High School
|800 nth 8th, Loup City
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|McCook Public School
|McCook Elementary
|1500 West 3rd Street, McCook
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 06/27/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30
|McCook Jr. High School
|800 West 7th Street, McCook
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:30 Lunch: 10:30 – 13:00
|Millard Public Schools
|Ackerman Elementary
|5110 S 156th St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|
|Aldrich Elementary
|506 N 162nd Ave, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|Beadle Middle School
|18201 Jefferson St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 06/27/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|Central Middle School
|12801 L Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:30 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|Cody Elementary
|3320 S 127th St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|Cottonwood Elementary
|615 Piedmont Dr, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|Holling Heights Elementary
|6565 S 136th St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|North High School
|1010 S 144th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|Rohwer Elementary
|17701 F St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|South High School
|14905 Q Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|Upchurch Elementary School
|8686 S 165th St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45
|Minden Public Schools
|Jones Middle School
|520 w third street, Minden
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Mitchell Public School
|Mitchell Public School
|1439 13th Avenue, Mitchell
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 Lunch: 10:00 – 12:30
|Nebraska City Schools
|Hayward School
|306 S. 14th St., Nebraska City
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/18/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30
|Nebraska Vocational Ag Foundation dba Leadership Center
|PPRI Trailhead
|1301 McCullough Lane, Aurora
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/21 – 08/11/21
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|No More Empty Pots
|No More Empty Pots
|8501 North 30th ST, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/14/21 – 08/14/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Norris Public Schools
|Norris Elementary School
|25211 S 68th Street, Firth
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Norris High School
|25211 S. 68th Street, Firth
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Norris Intermediate School
|25211 S 68th Street, Firth
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Norris Middle School
|25211 S 68th Street, Firth
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Ogallala Public School
|Prairie View
|801 East O Street, Ogallala
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/08/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:15
|Omaha Public Schools
|Adams
|3420 N. 78th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30
|Bancroft
|2724 Riverview Blvd, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Beals
|1720 S. 48th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Belle Ryan
|1807 South 60th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Belvedere
|3775 Curtis Ave., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Benson High
|5120 Maple St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00
|Beveridge Jr High
|1616 S. 120th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00
|Boyd
|8314 Boyd St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Bryan Jr High
|8210 S. 42nd St., Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00
|Catlin
|12736 MARINDA ST, OMAHA
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Central Park
|4904 N. 42nd St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Columbian
|330 S. 27th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 8:45 Lunch: 11:45 – 13:00
|Conestoga
|2115 Burdette St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Dodge
|3520 Maplewood Blvd., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Druid Hill
|4020 N. 30th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Dundee
|310 N. 51st St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:45
|Edison
|2303 NORTH 97TH ST, OMAHA
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Field Club
|3512 Walnut St., OMAHA
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Florence
|7902 N 36th St, OMAHA
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Franklin
|3506 Franklin Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:15 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:45
|Fullerton
|4711 NORTH 138TH ST, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Gateway Elementary
|5610 S. 42nd St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00
|Gilder
|3705 Chandler Road, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30
|Hale Jr High
|6143 Whitmore, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00
|Harrison
|5304 Hamilton St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:15 – 9:15 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30
|Indian Hill
|3121 U Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Jackson
|620 S. 31st Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Jefferson
|4065 Vinton Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:15
|Joslyn
|11220 Blondo St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Kellom
|1311 N. 24th St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Kennedy
|2906 N. 30th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30
|King
|3706 Maple St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Lewis and Clark
|6901 Burt St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Liberty Elementary School
|2021 St. Mary’s Ave, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Lothrop
|3300 N. 22nd St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30
|Masters
|5505 N. 99th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|McMillan Jr High
|3802 Redick Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Minne Lusa
|2728 Ida Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Monroe Jr High
|5105 Bedford Ave, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 7:45 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Morton Jr High
|4606 Terrace Dr., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:15 – 8:15 Lunch: 11:00 – 11:45
|Mount View
|5322 N. 52nd Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Norris Jr High
|2235 South 46th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00
|North High
|4410 N. 36th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Oak Valley
|3109 Pedersen Drive, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00
|Pawnee
|7310 South 48th St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30
|Picotte, Sara
|14506 Ohio St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:45
|Pinewood
|4301 N 30th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Ponca
|11300 North Post Road, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:45 – 12:45
|Prairie Wind
|10908 Ellison Ave., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30
|Rosehill
|5605 Corby Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30
|Sherman
|5618 N. 14th Avenue, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Skinner
|4304 N. 33rd Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00
|Spring Lake
|4215 S. 20th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Sunny Slope
|10828 Old Maple Rd, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Wakonda
|4845 Curtis Ave, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Walnut Hill
|4355 Charles St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|Washington
|5519 Mayberry St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Western Hills
|6523 Western Ave., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00
|O’Neill Public Schools
|O’Neill Elementary School
|1700 N 4th St., ONeill
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/01/21 – 07/23/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|O’Neill High School
|540 E Hynes St., O’Neill
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/01/21 – 07/22/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Ord Public Schools
|Ord High School
|320 N 19th, Ord
|M,T,W,TH
|10/01/20 – 07/29/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Papillion-La Vista School
|Golden Hills Elementary
|2912 Coffey Ave, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:15 Lunch: 11:15 – 12:30
|La Vista Middle School
|7900 Edgewood Blvd, La Vista
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30
|Pawnee City Public School
|Pawnee City Public School
|729 E Street, Pawnee City
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 9:45 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Table Rock City Park
|416 Luzerne St, Table Rock
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/17/21 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30
|Pender Public School
|Pender School
|609 Whitney Street, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Route 1
|609 Whitney Street, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Route 2
|609 Whitney Street, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Route 3
|609 Whitney, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Plattsmouth Comm. Schools
|Middle School
|1724 8th Ave, Plattsmouth
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:15 Lunch: 11:15 – 12:30
|Raymond Central Public School
|Ceresco Elementary
|114 South 3rd Street, Ceresco
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:15 – 12:15
|Raymond Central School
|1800 W Agnew Road, Raymond
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Valparaiso Elementary
|406 East 3rd Street, Valparasio
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/10/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:15 – 12:15
|Rock County Public Schools
|Rock County High School
|506 East Hwy 20, Bassett
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00
|Salvation Army
|Baright Public Library
|5555 South 77th St, Ralston
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30
|Bellevue Public Library
|1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
| Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|Bluffs at Cherry Hills
|6510 N 107th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Lunch: 13:30 – 14:00
|Chandler Point
|3025 Kansas Drive, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
| Lunch: 13:30 – 14:00
|Learning Community Center of South Omaha
|2302 M Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Lunch: 12:15 – 12:45
|Lions Park
|218 South 16th Street, Blair
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30
|Platte valley
|712 S West St, Valley
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Lunch: 12:30 – 13:00
|Washington Library
|2868 Ames Ave, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/06/21
|Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30
|Salvation Army – North Platte
|Salvation Army Community Center
|1020 North Adams Avenue, North Platte
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Santee Community School
|Santee School
|206 Frazier Ave. East, Niobrara
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Schuyler Community Schools
|Schuyler Middle School
|200 West 10th St., Schuyler
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30
|Scottsbluff Public Schools
|Lincoln Heights
|2214 Ave C, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/15/21
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Longfellow Elementary
|2003 5th Ave, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/15/21
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Westmoor Elementary
|1722 Ave K, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/18/21
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Shelby-Rising City Public School
|Shelby-Rising City Elementary & High School
|650 N Walnut St, Shelby
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/29/21
|Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30
|Shelton Public School
|Shelton Public School
|210 9th St, Shelton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/25/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|South Central Nebraska Unified District #5
|Clay Center Site
|200 N Center, Clay Center
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Deweese US Post Office
|303 S Deweese, Deweese
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Edgar US Post Office
|312 North C Street, Edgar
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Fairfield US Post Office
|108 W 9th Street, Fairfield
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Glenvil US Post Office
|204 Winters Avenue, Glenvil
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Lawrence Site
|411 E 2nd St, Lawrence
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Nelson Site
|850 S Nevada, Nelson
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Sandy Creek Site
|30671 Highway 14, Fairfield
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|South Sarpy School District 46
|Platteview Senior High School
|14801 S 108th St, Springfield
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/17/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00
|South Sioux City School District #11
|Covington Elementary
|2116 A Street, South Sioux City
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 Lunch: 10:45 – 13:15
|Harney Elementary
|1001 ARBOR DRIVE, SOUTH SIOUX CITY
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:15 – 8:15 Lunch: 10:45 – 13:00
|South Sioux City Middle School
|3625 G Street, South Sioux City
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 Lunch: 10:45 – 13:00
|Stanton Community Schools
|Stanton Elementary School
|506 Fir Street, Stanton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/31/21
|Breakfast: 8:15 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:15 – 12:00
|Superior Public School
|Superior Public School
|601 W 8th Street, Superior
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Twin River Public School
|Genoa Public School
|Twin River Public Schools, Genoa NE
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Monroe
|Monroe Gym 414 Osborne Street, Monroe
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Silver Creek Public School
|Twin River Public Schools, Silver Creek
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00
|Umo ‘ho’ Nation Public School
|Umo
|206 Main street, Macy
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/30/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Verdigre Public School
|Verdigre Public School
|201 S 3rd St, Verdigre
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/29/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:15 – 13:15
|Wakefield Community School
|Wakefield Community School
|802 HIGHLAND STREET, Wakefield
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Walthill Public School
|Walthill Public School
|602 Main Street, Walthill
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/02/21
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Wausa Public School
|Wausa Public School
|300 S. Bismark St., Wausa
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:45
|Westside Community Schools
|Hillside
|7500 Western Ave, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Prairie Lane Elementary
|11444 Hascall Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|St. Cecilia Church
|3901 Webster, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/13/21
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30
|Westgate Elementary
|7802 Hascall Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 08/06/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|Winnebago Tribe of NE
|Kidz Cafe
|P.O.Box 687, Winnebago
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/07/21 – 07/16/21
|Lunch: 12:00 – 13:30 Snack: PM_SNK: 15:00 – 15:30
|Wood River Rural Schools
|Wood River Elementary
|1003 Lilly St, Wood River
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|Wood River Rural High School
|13800 West Wood River Rd, Wood River
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|10/01/20 – 06/30/21
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00
|YMCA of the Prairie
|Presbyterian Church
|1103 Sheridan, Holdrege
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/21 – 07/30/21
|Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00
|York Public Schools
|York Elementary School
|1501 Washington Avenue, York
|M,T,W,TH,F
|10/01/20 – 07/09/21
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:45