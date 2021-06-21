Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FREE MEALS FOR CHILDREN AVAILABLE THROUGH SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM

Ainsworth City School Ainsworth 520 E. 2nd Street, Ainsworth M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/09/21 Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:00     Lunch: 11:45 – 12:30 Alliance Public Schools Emerson Elementary 700 Black Hills Avenue, Alliance M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Middle School 1100 Laramie Avenue, Alliance M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Ansley Public School Ansley Public School 1124 Cameron Street, Ansley M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45 Aquinas-St. Mary’s School St. Mary’s School 1026 N. 5th St, David City M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Arapahoe Public School Arapahoe Public School 610 Walnut St, Arapahoe M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:15 Arcadia Public School Arcadia Public School 320 West Owens, Arcadia M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Auburn Public School Calvert Elementary School 2103 O Street, Auburn M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21  Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Axtell Community School Axtell Community School 500 Main St, Axtell M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:15     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Bancroft-Rosalie School Bancroft-Rosalie School 708 Main St, Bancroft M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 8:15 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Rosalie 109 N Poplar Ave, Rosalie M,T,W,TH,F 11/02/20 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 8:15 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Bayard Public Schools Bayard Elementary 726 4th Avenue, Bayard M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/21/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:45 – 12:30 Brady Public School Brady  Public School 112 East Popleton, 56-0006 M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Bridgeport Public School Bridgeport Public School 800 Q Street, Bridgeport M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Broken Bow Public School North Park Elementary 1135 North H Street, Broken Bow M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Central City Public School Middle School 2818 17th Avenue, Central City M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Chadron City Schools Chadron High School 901 Cedar st, Chadron M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Columbus Public School Carriage House Estates Intersection of 7th Avenue and 27th Street., Columbus M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 07/31/21 Lunch: 11:45 – 13:00 Cozad Community Schools Cozad High School 1710 Meridian Avenue, Cozad M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45 Creek Valley Schools Elementary/High School-Chappell 6th & Hayward, Chappell M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Crete Public Schools Crete Elementary School 309 EAST 11TH STREET, CRETE M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/02/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15     Lunch: 11:15 – 12:45 Crete Intermediate 1700 GLENWOOD AVE, CRETE M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/26/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 10:45 – 13:00 Doniphan-Trumbull Public School Doniphan School 302 W Plum St, Doniphan M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:15     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Douglas County West Community Schools DC West Elementary School 401 S Pine St, Valley M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/29/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Dundy County Public School Benkelman Elementary School 900 A Street, Benkelman M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Stratton Elementary 605 BAILEY ST, Stratton M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 Elkhorn Public Schools Elkhorn High School 1401 Veterans Drive, Elkhorn M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/17/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Food Bank For The Heartland All Saints Catholic School 1335 South 10th Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/23/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Crestview Village 7241 Edna Court, La Vista M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:15 Girls Inc KFC 2811 N 45th St, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Hope Center for Kids – Kids Cafe 2200 N. 20th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/06/21 Supper: 17:00 – 18:00 North Star 4242 N 49th Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/23/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:45 Food Bank of Lincoln Airpark Recreation West 3720 NW 46th St, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 05/24/21 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 Arnold Elementary School 5000 Mike Scholl Street, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 07/23/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Belmont Recreation Center 1234 Judson, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 05/24/21 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 9:15     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:15 Calvert Recreation Center 4500 Stockwell St., Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 05/24/21 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:15 – 13:45 Campbell Elementary School 2200 Dodge St., Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Career Academy 8800 O St, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 05/26/21 – 07/07/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:15 Clinton Elementary School 1520 n 29th st, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 05/26/21 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Culler Middle School 5201 Vine St, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Elliott Middle School 225 s 25th st, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 12:30 – 13:00 Everett Middle School 1123 c st, lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:30     Lunch: 12:00 – 14:00 F Street Recreation Center 1225 F St., Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 05/24/21 – 08/13/21 Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 Goodrich Middle School 4600 Lewis Ave, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Hartley Elementary School 730 n 33rd st, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 12:30 – 13:00 Huntington Elementary School 2900 n 46th st, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Lakeview Elementary School 300 capitol beach blvd, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Lincoln Christian Elementary School 100 w fletcher, lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 05/24/21 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Lincoln High School 2229 J St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 05/27/21 – 07/23/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30

 

 

McPhee Elementary School 820 Goodhue BLVD, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 05/24/21 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:45 Norwood Park 4710 N 72nd ST, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 05/24/21 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Pershing Elementary School 6402 Judson St, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Prescott Elementary School 1930 s 20th st, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 12:30 – 13:00 Randolph Elementary School 1024 s 37th st, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Saratoga Elementary School 2215 S 13th St, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Trinity Lutheran School 1200 N 56th Street, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 05/24/21 – 08/04/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 West Lincoln Elementary School 630 w dawes ave, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 12:30 – 13:00 Garden County Schools Garden County Elementary School 800 W 2nd, Oshkosh M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/23/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30

 

Gering Public School Lincoln Elementary 1725 13th St, Gering M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Northfield Elementary 1900 Flaten, Gering M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Terry’s Lake Park Lake Drive, Terrytown M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 Gibbon Public School Gibbon Public School 1030 Court St., Gibbon M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Gothenburg Public School Gothenburg Public School 1322 Ave. I, Gothenburg M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/03/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Grand Island Public School Barr Jr. High School 602 W Stolley Park Rd, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/02/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Dodge Elementary 614 South Oak, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/16/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Howard Elementary 502 West 9th Street, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/16/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 8:45     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Kneale Administration Building 123 South Webb Rd, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Lincoln Elementary 810 N. Beal, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/16/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 12:45 Walnut Jr. High School 1600 Custer Street, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/02/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Hastings Public Schools Alcott Elementary 313 North Cedar, Hastings M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Hershey Public School Hershey Public School 301 S Lincoln Ave, Hershey M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/20/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Johnson County Central Public School Cook 407 N 1st Street, Cook M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Tecumseh 358 N 6th Street, Tecumseh M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Kearney Public Schools Bryant Elementary 1611 Avenue C, Kearney M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/23/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:30 Central Elementary 300 W. 24th Street, Kearney M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/23/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Emerson Elementary 2705 Avenue E, Kearney M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/23/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Kimball Public Schools Kimball Jr.-Sr. High School 901 S. Nadine St., Kimball M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 Mary Lynch Elementary School 1000 E 6th St, Kimball M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School Coleridge 203 S Main, Coleridge M,T,W,TH,F 04/01/21 – 07/29/21 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Laurel Public 502 Wakefield St, Laurel M,T,W,TH,F 04/01/21 – 07/29/21 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Lexington Public Schools Bryan Elementary 1003 N Harrison, Lexington M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/01/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:45 – 13:00 Lexington Middle School 1100 N Washington, Lexington M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/01/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 12:15 – 12:45 Lexington Sr. High School 705 W 13th St, Lexington M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/29/21 Breakfast: 8:15 – 8:45     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45 Morton Elementary 505 S Lincoln, Lexington M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/01/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45 Pershing Elementary 1104 N Tyler, Lexington M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/01/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:45 – 13:00 Lincoln Public Schools North Star High 5801 North 33rd St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 13:30 Southeast High 2930 S 37th St, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 13:00 Loup City Public School Loup City High School 800 nth 8th, Loup City M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 McCook Public School McCook Elementary 1500 West 3rd Street, McCook M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 06/27/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 McCook Jr. High School 800 West 7th Street, McCook M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:30     Lunch: 10:30 – 13:00 Millard Public Schools Ackerman Elementary 5110 S 156th St, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 Aldrich Elementary 506 N 162nd Ave, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 Beadle Middle School 18201 Jefferson St, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 06/27/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 Central Middle School 12801 L Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:30     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 Cody Elementary 3320 S 127th St, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 Cottonwood Elementary 615 Piedmont Dr, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 Holling Heights Elementary 6565 S 136th St, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 North High School 1010 S 144th Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 Rohwer Elementary 17701 F St, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 South High School 14905 Q Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 Upchurch Elementary School 8686 S 165th St, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:45 Minden Public Schools Jones Middle School 520 w third street, Minden M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Mitchell Public School Mitchell Public School 1439 13th Avenue, Mitchell M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30     Lunch: 10:00 – 12:30 Nebraska City Schools Hayward School 306 S. 14th St., Nebraska City M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/18/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 Nebraska Vocational Ag Foundation dba Leadership Center PPRI Trailhead 1301 McCullough Lane, Aurora M,T,W,TH,F 05/26/21 – 08/11/21 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 No More Empty Pots No More Empty Pots 8501 North 30th ST, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 06/14/21 – 08/14/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Norris Public Schools Norris Elementary School 25211 S 68th Street, Firth M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Norris High School 25211 S. 68th Street, Firth M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Norris Intermediate School 25211 S 68th Street, Firth M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Norris Middle School 25211 S 68th Street, Firth M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Ogallala Public School Prairie View 801 East O Street, Ogallala M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/08/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:15 Omaha Public Schools Adams 3420 N. 78th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 11:30 Bancroft 2724 Riverview Blvd, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Beals 1720 S. 48th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Belle Ryan 1807 South 60th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Belvedere 3775 Curtis Ave., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Benson High 5120 Maple St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 Beveridge Jr High 1616 S. 120th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 Boyd 8314 Boyd St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Bryan Jr High 8210 S. 42nd St., Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 Catlin 12736 MARINDA ST, OMAHA M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Central Park 4904 N. 42nd St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Columbian 330 S. 27th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 8:45     Lunch: 11:45 – 13:00 Conestoga 2115 Burdette St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Dodge 3520 Maplewood Blvd., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Druid Hill 4020 N. 30th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Dundee 310 N. 51st St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:45 Edison 2303 NORTH 97TH ST, OMAHA M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Field Club 3512 Walnut St., OMAHA M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Florence 7902 N 36th St, OMAHA M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Franklin 3506 Franklin Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:15 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:45 Fullerton 4711 NORTH 138TH ST, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Gateway Elementary 5610 S. 42nd St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 Gilder 3705 Chandler Road, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 Hale Jr High 6143 Whitmore, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 Harrison 5304 Hamilton St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:15 – 9:15     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 Indian Hill 3121 U Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Jackson 620 S. 31st Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Jefferson 4065 Vinton Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:15 Joslyn 11220 Blondo St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Kellom 1311 N. 24th St, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Kennedy 2906 N. 30th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 King 3706 Maple St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Lewis and Clark 6901 Burt St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Liberty Elementary School 2021 St. Mary’s  Ave, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Lothrop 3300 N. 22nd St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 Masters 5505 N. 99th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 McMillan Jr High 3802 Redick Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Minne Lusa 2728 Ida Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Monroe Jr High 5105 Bedford Ave, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 7:45     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Morton Jr High 4606 Terrace Dr., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:15 – 8:15     Lunch: 11:00 – 11:45 Mount View 5322 N. 52nd Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Norris Jr High 2235 South 46th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 North High 4410 N. 36th Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Oak Valley 3109 Pedersen Drive, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 Pawnee 7310 South 48th St, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 Picotte, Sara 14506 Ohio St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:45 Pinewood 4301 N 30th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Ponca 11300 North Post Road, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:45 – 12:45 Prairie Wind 10908 Ellison Ave., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 Rosehill 5605 Corby Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 Sherman 5618 N. 14th Avenue, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Skinner 4304 N. 33rd Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 Spring Lake 4215 S. 20th Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Sunny Slope 10828 Old Maple Rd, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Wakonda 4845 Curtis Ave, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Walnut Hill 4355 Charles St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 Washington 5519 Mayberry St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Western Hills 6523 Western Ave., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 O’Neill Public Schools O’Neill Elementary School 1700 N 4th St., ONeill M,T,W,TH,F 05/01/21 – 07/23/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 O’Neill High School 540 E Hynes St., O’Neill M,T,W,TH,F 05/01/21 – 07/22/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Ord Public Schools Ord High School 320 N 19th, Ord M,T,W,TH 10/01/20 – 07/29/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Papillion-La Vista School Golden Hills Elementary 2912 Coffey Ave, Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:15     Lunch: 11:15 – 12:30 La Vista Middle School 7900 Edgewood Blvd, La Vista M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 Pawnee City Public School Pawnee City Public School 729 E Street, Pawnee City M,T,W,TH,F,SA 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 9:45     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Table Rock City Park 416 Luzerne St, Table Rock M,T,W,TH,F,SA 05/17/21 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 Pender Public School Pender School 609 Whitney Street, Pender M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Route 1 609 Whitney Street, Pender M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Route 2 609 Whitney Street, Pender M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Route 3 609 Whitney, Pender M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Plattsmouth Comm. Schools Middle School 1724 8th Ave, Plattsmouth M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:15     Lunch: 11:15 – 12:30 Raymond Central Public School Ceresco Elementary 114 South 3rd Street, Ceresco M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:15 – 12:15 Raymond Central School 1800 W Agnew Road, Raymond M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Valparaiso Elementary 406 East 3rd Street, Valparasio M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/10/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:15 – 12:15 Rock County Public Schools Rock County High School 506 East Hwy 20, Bassett M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 Salvation Army Baright Public Library 5555 South 77th St, Ralston M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30 Bellevue Public Library 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21  Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 Bluffs at Cherry Hills 6510 N 107th Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Lunch: 13:30 – 14:00 Chandler Point 3025 Kansas Drive, Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21  Lunch: 13:30 – 14:00 Learning Community Center of South Omaha 2302 M Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Lunch: 12:15 – 12:45 Lions Park 218 South 16th Street, Blair M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30 Platte valley 712 S West St, Valley M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Lunch: 12:30 – 13:00 Washington Library 2868 Ames Ave, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/06/21 Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30 Salvation Army – North Platte Salvation Army Community Center 1020 North Adams Avenue, North Platte M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Santee Community School Santee School 206 Frazier Ave. East, Niobrara M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Schuyler Community Schools Schuyler Middle School 200 West 10th St., Schuyler M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 Scottsbluff Public Schools Lincoln Heights 2214 Ave C, Scottsbluff M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/15/21 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Longfellow Elementary 2003 5th Ave, Scottsbluff M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/15/21 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Westmoor Elementary 1722 Ave K, Scottsbluff M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/18/21 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Shelby-Rising City Public School Shelby-Rising City Elementary & High School 650 N Walnut St, Shelby M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/29/21 Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 Shelton Public School Shelton Public School 210 9th St, Shelton M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/25/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 Clay Center Site 200 N Center, Clay Center M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Deweese US Post Office 303 S Deweese, Deweese M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Edgar US Post Office 312 North C Street, Edgar M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Fairfield US Post Office 108 W 9th Street, Fairfield M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Glenvil US Post Office 204 Winters Avenue, Glenvil M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Lawrence Site 411 E 2nd St, Lawrence M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Nelson Site 850 S Nevada, Nelson M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 Sandy Creek Site 30671 Highway 14, Fairfield M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 South Sarpy School District 46 Platteview Senior High School 14801 S 108th St, Springfield M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/17/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 South Sioux City School District #11 Covington Elementary 2116 A Street, South Sioux City M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15     Lunch: 10:45 – 13:15 Harney Elementary 1001 ARBOR DRIVE, SOUTH SIOUX CITY M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:15 – 8:15     Lunch: 10:45 – 13:00 South Sioux City Middle School 3625 G Street, South Sioux City M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15     Lunch: 10:45 – 13:00 Stanton Community Schools Stanton Elementary School 506 Fir Street, Stanton M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/31/21 Breakfast: 8:15 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:15 – 12:00 Superior Public School Superior Public School 601 W 8th Street, Superior M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Twin River Public School Genoa Public School Twin River Public Schools, Genoa NE M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Monroe Monroe Gym 414 Osborne Street, Monroe M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Silver Creek Public School Twin River Public Schools, Silver Creek M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 Umo ‘ho’ Nation Public School Umo 206 Main street, Macy M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/30/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Verdigre Public School Verdigre Public School 201 S 3rd St, Verdigre M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/29/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:15 – 13:15 Wakefield Community School Wakefield Community School 802 HIGHLAND STREET, Wakefield M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00

 

Walthill Public School Walthill Public School 602 Main Street, Walthill M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/02/21 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Wausa Public School Wausa Public School 300 S. Bismark St., Wausa M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:45 Westside Community Schools Hillside 7500 Western Ave, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Prairie Lane Elementary 11444 Hascall Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 St. Cecilia Church 3901 Webster, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/13/21 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 Westgate Elementary 7802 Hascall Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 08/06/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 Winnebago Tribe of NE Kidz Cafe P.O.Box 687, Winnebago M,T,W,TH,F 06/07/21 – 07/16/21 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:30     Snack: PM_SNK: 15:00 – 15:30 Wood River Rural Schools Wood River Elementary 1003 Lilly St, Wood River M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00

 

Wood River Rural High School 13800 West Wood River Rd, Wood River M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 10/01/20 – 06/30/21 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 YMCA of the Prairie Presbyterian Church 1103 Sheridan, Holdrege M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/21 – 07/30/21 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 York Public Schools York Elementary School 1501 Washington Avenue, York M,T,W,TH,F 10/01/20 – 07/09/21 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:45

