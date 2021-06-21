PSA Wildfires

“Montana is expecting an above-normal fire season. High temperatures, drought, and heavy fuel loads in our forests are critical factors in the unseasonably large number of fires we’ve experienced over the last few weeks. The fires have already led to evacuations and destroyed homes in parts of the State.

This is Commissioner Troy Downing. Now is the time to review your insurance policy to make sure you are sufficiently covered in the event your home is damaged or destroyed by wildfire.

In order to streamline the claims process and get relief payments quickly, make an inventory list of your personal property and contents in your home. Be sure to include photos and videos to prove what you have in your home and store them offsite; cloud or electronic storage of records is a popular means of offsite storage.

Unfortunately, property will be damaged and destroyed by wildfire this year. The best thing you can do is be prepared and properly insured. We reiterate our advice to review your coverage with your insurance agent regularly.

For questions, we can be reached at 444-2040 or CSIMT.gov.”