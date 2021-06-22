Margaret Launzel-Pennes Forms Pop Experiential

Margaret Launzel-Pennes POP Experiential (POP | X)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully founding Total Brand Experience, Margaret Launzel-Pennes has stepped away to form POP Experiential (POP | X), an experiential creative agency founded specifically to help organizations as they move into the next phase of events in a post-Covid environment.

Under Margaret’s guidance and creative direction, TBX successfully produced nearly 75 events in the thick of the pandemic. At POP Experiential, Margaret, along with an experienced and passionate production and creative team will continue to serve the industry through a collective offering that tethers POP | X to a diverse pool of talent and solutions allowing it to exponentially provide services to current and future clients for a variety of engagement types.

States Launzel-Pennes, “We live in an incredibly refreshing time of disruptive innovation – where everything is being rediscovered and reinvented. The POP | X team, due to its incredibly diverse and broad industry coverage and years of experience in in-person, live and ‘hybrid’ events, has a lot to bring to the table when people are considering what to do next.”

POP Experiential (POP X) will provide the gamut for associations and brands alike including content development and delivery, creative ideation, 3D event design, event thematic development, event production, video production, event management, special event design and production, hotel and venue sourcing and negotiation, logistics management, registration, sponsorship and exhibit sales development, a/v production, large scale brand installations, and proprietary conferences from soup to nuts. “There really isn’t anything my team hasn’t done in the events and experiential space and can’t do well. Not to mention that with Mark Roberts as our head of experiential, our creative output is tough to beat.”

Prior to joining TBX and now with POP Experiential, Roberts was formerly director of experiential production for 160/90, the experiential marketing arm for Endeavor Global Marketing; head of experiential marketing for Double A Labs; and head of music festivals and tours for Marketing Factory, Inc. Prior to that, he spent time with both W and Marriott Hotels.

POP | X officially launches on June 22 with projects in the works in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 and beyond.

POP Experiential is a creative agency that embraces disruptive innovation and employs a strategy-led approach to creating deliberate and meaningful human connections between organizations and their audiences through events, experiences, and engagements – all with a focus on refreshing and inventive solutions in a time of industry evolution