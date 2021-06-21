Glytch CEO Michael Williams and Former Gameworks Owner Believes ESports Offer These Advantages Over Traditional Sports
Esports have been around for many years now, but they’ve been gaining a lot of popularity as of late. Once a niche sport, Esports are now making their way into the mainstream. Essentially, Esports refer to professionally played competitive video games, usually combined with an engaging spectator experience. Glytch CEO & former owner of Gameworks, Michael Williams is going to explain why Esports offer a bright future for competitive players and spectators alike.
“Video games are immensely popular,” Michael Williams points out, “so it should come as no surprise that competitive gaming and spectator experiences are gaining popularity as well. This is something I'm seeing in my role as CEO of Glytch.”
Research suggests that as many as 150 million Americans play video games. In comparison, only about 26 million Americans play basketball. Basketball, by the way, is the most widely played physical sport in the United States.
In some ways, video games are easier for many people to play. You don’t need courts or fields, nor do you need specialized physical skills and attributes. Just about anyone can get into video games. This means more people can get into competitive video gaming as well. That said, it takes a lot of work to become a top player.
“Physical sports are great, but it’s hard for people who don’t win the genetic lottery to become top players, not just at the national level, but also the local level too,” Glytch CEO & former Gameworks owner, Michael Williams notes. “Videogames are more accessible for a lot of people. This helps Esports establish dedicated fan bases, but top players are immensely skilled.”
Many Esport fans follow the video games they like playing the most. Even if you never become a nationally or internationally competitive Smash Brothers or League of Legends player, you can still enjoy playing Smash Bros and League of Legends. And you can play these games online against people with similar skill levels.
Michael Williams Explains Why Variety Is So Important For Esports
Esports also offer staggering variety. There are only a limited number of competitive physical sports, and it can be hard to find niche competitive sports leagues, like say disc golf. While there are dozens of reasonably popular physical sports, you can find hundreds upon hundreds of Esports.
“There are a lot more competitive physical sports than many people realize,” Glytch CEO & former owner of Gameworks Michael Williams says. “Still, Esports offer a lot more variety, and it’s often easier for people to both participate and spectate in these sports.”
Quite simply, Esports offer more ways for players and spectators to scratch their itch. If you like basketball, you’ve only got a few options. You can follow the NBA, college basketball, and regional leagues, like the Euroleague. Yet the rules and basic style of play are quite similar, which can lead to a lack of diversity.
On the other hand, if you like First-Person Shooters, you can tune into dozens of different games and countless competitive matches. A Counter-Strike match feels very different from a Halo match. This increased diversity can help players and spectators avoid stagnant experiences.
As the CEO of Glytch, Michael Williams believes a wide selection will prove vital for Esports growing popularity.
