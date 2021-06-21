Schwalb Builders to Consumers: COVID has Impacted Remodeling Costs

The company’s latest blog article highlights the change in kitchen remodeling costs in 2021.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schwalb Builders is pleased to announce the release of its latest blog article, which discusses the impact of the global pandemic on kitchen remodeling costs in 2021.Schwalb Builders is a home renovation company located in Denver, Colorado. Since inception 15 years ago, the company has worked on countless renovation projects, including full house remodeling, full-service remodeling, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and more. Schwalb Builder’s fully equipped and experienced team consistently delivers high-quality workmanship that excels in care and precision.According to the team at Schwalb Builders, after a rough year for the economy due to the Coronavirus pandemic, consumers have seen many pricing changes regarding construction materials — starting from lumber to iron, hundreds of percent more than last year. As a result, many remodeling contractors complain about the significant increase of the essential remodeling equipment that eventually will be rolled to the final cost of every remodeling project in the US.To help consumers avoid being mislead, Schwalb Builders experts has written an in-depth article regarding all kitchen remodeling cost changes in 2021 . The article focuses on a wide variety of key areas, including:• Table of cost by remodeling size• Breakdown of a kitchen remodel budget• Labor cost• Plumbing• Gas lines and electrical• Backsplashes• Countertop types• Kitchen storage• Kitchen ventilation, lighting, and gadgets• Appliances• Different kitchen layouts costs and design ideas• And moreSchwalb Builders invites readers to visit its showroom and gallery at 9101 E Kenyon Ave Denver, CO 80237.For more information about Schwalb Builders, please visit https://www.schwalbbuilders.com/ About Schwalb BuildersSchwalb Builders is a full home remodeling company with over 15 years of experience in the industry. With more than 100 annual projects, the company’s extensive portfolio, 5-star customer service rating, and A+ BBB rating has catapulted the company to the top of the most sought-after remodeling services in Colorado.