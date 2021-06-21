Volunteer Visits Resume

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is continuing to make changes to the resumption of face-to-face volunteer services. All services must be scheduled in advance through your respective unit chaplains. Please note that no services will be allowed without being scheduled first.

What to expect:

Please contact the Unit Chaplain to schedule volunteer visits/services. The services will be scheduled for 1:00 p.m. â€“ 6:00 p.m. Monday â€“ Friday and 8:00 a.m. â€“ 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Religious Services will be a 1-hour duration. Two volunteers are allowed per service with limited inmate group sizes for social distancing compliance.

Volunteers who are able to provide proof of vaccination more than 14 days prior to the visit will not be required to take a COVID rapid test before entry to the unit. All others will have to take a COVID rapid test before entering the unit. Masks are still required to be worn.

Volunteers should arrive one hour ahead of scheduled volunteer activities. Prior to entry into the facility, volunteers not providing proof of vaccination, will be required to complete a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test conducted by the agency. They will remain in their vehicles until the test is completed and individuals testing negative will be allowed to proceed into the facility. Volunteers must wear appropriate face covering as they approach the highway gate check point and have a valid Driverâ€™s License. Should they not have one, masks will be provided. Additionally, hand sanitizer will be available to volunteers.

Masks are required for the duration of the visit to the facility.

Physical contact, to include hand shaking, is prohibited at this time.

All food items are prohibited.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all volunteers for your continued dedication to the inmate population and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. We appreciate each of you for your continued willingness and efforts of support.