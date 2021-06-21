Tune in for the second Let's Talk About Hanford

The second edition of our virtual live conversation, Let's Talk About Hanford, is set for June 29.

Join us 5:30 p.m. the day of for Ask Our Managers, on either Facebook or WebEx.

This second conversation will open with a brief presentation about Ecology's top Hanford managers. Following the presentation, we'll move into a live Q&A session with you, where we'll take your questions about our agency's role in Hanford Site cleanup.

The discussion will feature Nuclear Waste Program Manager David Bowen and Deputy Program Manager Stephanie Schleif, along with Ginger Wireman and Ryan Miller from the program's communications team.

Join the conversation

We heard your feedback! We know a number of you interested in attending our last event couldn't because it was streamed only on Facebook. We're excited to share this second conversation will stream live on both Facebook and WebEx.

For the Facebook livestream, watch live at the time of the event from our Hanford Facebook page or the Facebook event page.

To join the WebEx stream:

Go to this link up to 15 minutes before the 5:30 p.m. start time.

Event number (if needed): 177 433 2596

Event password (if needed): 3JUnpJXQm49

Can't attend the conversation on June 29? The event recording will be available on our Facebook pages and YouTube channel shortly after the stream ends. You can also submit your questions to us about our managers and Ecology's role in cleanup prior to the livestream and we'll make every effort to answer your submitted questions live during the Q&A session.

What it's all about

We first announced these virtual events in late March, with the aim to help you better understand all things related to Hanford and its complex nuclear cleanup.

Beginning during World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades before shifting to a new mission in 1989 to clean up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations will blend high-level easy-to-understand presentations and conversations with you about Hanford topics.

We're gearing these virtual discussions toward those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short high-level presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A with those watching.

Have any questions or ideas for future conversations? Drop us a line, and we hope to see you virtually during our second livestream!

Missed the introduction video or first live conversation? Check them out on YouTube: