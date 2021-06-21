Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,720 in the last 365 days.

Fertilizer maker fined $25,500 for air quality violations

SPOKANE – 

A Pasco fertilizer manufacturer was fined $25,500 by the Washington Department of Ecology for operating a mobile fertilizer reactor without an air quality permit. Fertilizer production can release ammonia and fluoride, both toxic gases that can be dangerous to people.

The penalty is the third in the past two years for Pacific Northwest Solutions. The company was previously fined $5,000 in 2019 and again in 2020, both times for failing to properly test their equipment to ensure it met air quality emissions standards.

“Protecting air quality is not optional for businesses in our state – it’s the law,” said David Knight, Air Quality manager for Ecology’s Eastern Region. “We hope Pacific Northwest Solutions takes this penalty seriously and brings its operations into compliance.”

The $25,500 penalty was issued after an Ecology inspector found a Pacific Northwest Solutions’s mobile fertilizer reactor operating without a permit on March 8, 2021 at a site near Moses Lake. An investigation found that the reactor produced a total of 650 tons of ammonium polyphosphate liquid fertilizer over three days.

Pacific Northwest Solutions can appeal the penalty within 30 days to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.

You just read:

Fertilizer maker fined $25,500 for air quality violations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.