MarkGoat Finance: More Than Just A Meme Coin

VICTORIA, Hong Kong, June 21, 2021 -- MarkGoat is a "4-legged pets" meme coin that just popped, yet has been thoroughly vetted and checked to bring a new definition of "Fairness" to the NFT ecosystem.



MarkGoat and the idea of Fairness

MarkGoat is a deflationary cryptocurrency built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with charitable purposes. The platform combines both NFT market production and automated liquidity protocol.

Developed on fundamental idea of the cryptocurrency market – fairness, MarkGoat Finance aims at harnessing this core idea during the Covid-19: 1% of transactions will be converted to BNB and transferred to Binance Charity Wallet - a non-profit that is supporting and providing a strategic plan towards recovery from COVID.

MarkGoat has been officially listed on CoinMarketSwap and PancakeSwap.

Tokenomics

There are no presale or team tokens.

25% of the total supply will be burned and 25% of the total supply will be sent to Binance Hot Wallet. This increases the scarcity of every MarkGoat in circulation. The remaining 50% will be fairly launched in Pancakeswap.

Every time a transaction takes place with MarkGoat, 1% of that transaction will be converted to BNB and transferred to Binance Charity Wallet. Additionally, 2% of that transaction will be distributed back to MarkGoat holders and the liquidity pool in Pancakeswap.

Every time MarkGoat is used, the value of the remaining MarkGoat in circulation is increased by deflation.

Key features

MarkGoat is a fully decentralized cryptocurrency with no hidden token owners. This is a community-driven project with its core value of fairness and 1% fee in every transaction is directly distributed to MarkGoat holders automatically.

Besides those features, MarkGoat is different from other meme coins due to the following mechanism and characteristics:

Deflation: 25% burn and 25% go to Binance Hot wallet

Charity: Funds enter the Binance Charity Wallet with BNB, not with the project's tokens.

Automatic LP: Every transaction contributes to the automatic generation of locked liquidity inside PancakeSwap.



Roadmap

MarkGoat is currently in Initiation state. The short-term growth plan is identified through 3 key phases:

Phase 1:

Develop website v1 and building MarkGoat community through social media channels

Apply for Binance Smart Chain Logo and listing sites CMC

Publish Lite Paper on Coingecko



Phase 2:

Start burning process

Marketing about Token Fair Launch

Website update: Beta of GoatSwap,

NFT Marketplace

Phase 3:

Launch of MarkGoatSwap, NFT Marketplace

List MarkGOAT on centralized exchanges

Continue to improve MarkGoat Ecosystem



If you are interested in MarkGoat project, head over to our website and join the conversation on our Telegram.

Media Contact:

Emma Kristen

Email: info@markgoat.finance