Adam Threadgill of Threadgill Financial Gives an In-Depth Interview

SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with great enthusiasm that Adam Threadgill, Marine Corps veteran and co-founder of Threadgill Financial, announces that he is the subject of an in-depth interview. The interview, which was conducted by an online periodical aimed at businesspeople and entrepreneurs, was published on May 5, 2021.Questioned about the secret of his productivity, Adam Threadgill does not hesitate to respond, "Goal setting. I write down goals in the order I want to achieve them and put my lists in places I will see often." He expands on the thought, adding, "Some of the goals are very long-term and personal, such as my wife and I being the type of parents that my kids want to come home and see. Others are much more immediate, such as keeping my weight under 200 lbs."Later, upon being asked to give an example of a misstep his company has taken in the past, Adam hearkens back to Threadgill Financial's early days by means of answering. "This is a really sales-focused industry, and it tends to attract a lot of flashy, sales rep types of people, so it's easy to think that's how everyone does it. In the beginning, we thought if everyone is doing it that way, maybe we should also be wearing silk suits, pocket squares, and polka dot ties with ridiculous pointy leather shoes," he says. "But that's not our style at all. We grew up in a small town where everybody wears cowboy boots and hats, so the idea of driving a Porsche and dressing like we're from Europe wasn't the best representation of our style," he elaborates, "being genuine works a lot better than trying to be something you're not."