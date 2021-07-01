Muscle Cakes NYC Yummy Muscle Cakes Protein-Rich Muscle Cake

Muscle Cakes makes its mark with complex carbs, natural sugars, and natural fats all wrapped up in a gluten-free confection.

‘Muscle Cakes’ Take NYC with Protein-Rich Tasty Treats on the Go

Launching July 27 at Midnight

A recent Harvard Medical School study shows protein-rich diets are good for digestion and overall good health, but researchers warn against consuming processed foods or red meats to get the needed benefits. Introducing Muscle Cakes as an answer to the protein crisis. This all-natural delicacy is an alternative to endless shakes, powders, and preservative-laden grocery store bars.

One day after a hard workout at the gym Alysia was craving sweets but instead of grabbing a slice of cake, she cooked up a batch of protein-rich treats. In one cake she satisfied her sweet tooth while staying in step with her diet. Alysia a self-proclaimed foodie, used her accomplished design background where an eye for detail and color makes the difference to give patrons a tasty twist with a pop of color.

Never one to back away from a challenge the fitness enthusiast jumped in with both feet to bake a healthy solution to run-of-the-mill protein bars. Muscle Cakes are knocking out the competition with its commitment to clean food that tastes good. Instead of fillers, additives, and dyes, Muscle Cakes are baked fresh. The gluten-free protein cake derives its tasty flavor from natural sugars like apples and beets. At Muscle Cakes, owner Alysia Caparros says you can be sure there are “no ingredients we cannot pronounce.”

“The U.S. Dietary Guidelines state that an adult man should take in a minimum of 10% of his daily calories from protein” and one jar of Muscle Cakes boasts 15 grams. It's the one-stop solution for people on the go. Alysia knows the hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle often beg busy New Yorkers to grab unhealthy snacks, but her goal is to help consumers build “a healthy relationship with food.” Caparros graduated from the prestigious Parsons School of design in half the time because of her drive and tenacity to beat the odds. Now she turns her passion for color and textures to create mouthwatering Muscle Cakes which are pleasing to the tummy as well as a work of art.

In this day and age of body shaming, Alysia admits she works out hard, but the well-trained cook eats well too. It is all about striking the proper balance and loving your body. With Muscle Cakes you can have the best of both worlds.

Each morning at the Muscle Cake confectionary Alysia’s team bakes a cleaner, fresher cake with you in mind.

