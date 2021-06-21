Williams Commerce forms strategic partnership with Vtex
EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams Commerce forms strategic partnership with Vtex, the the world’s fastest-growing commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities. The partnership will benefit a growing segment of retailers searching for an ecommerce platform that supports robust and complex omnichannel ecommerce operations.
Vtex named a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, powers digital commerce for some of the worlds largest brands in 32 countries. Vtex offers a single comprehensive platform with the power to collaborate with channel partners, suppliers and even competitors. The Vtex offering includes B2C Commerce, B2B Commerce, B2B2C and B2E, along with Marketplace and Order Management. Established in 2000, with 17 operations globally, 1000+ employees and over 2,500 live stores; Vtex has the scale and growth trajectory to support their ongoing global expansion. Blue-chip companies, including Motorola Carrefour, Whirlpool, Stanley Black & Decker, AB InBev, Adidas and Avon, trust VTEX to accelerate and transform their commerce operations.
“Williams Commerce and VTEX partnership will increase VTEX expansion efforts in the APAC region and provide APAC customers with an additional option to support their ecommerce growth and business maturity. Williams Commerce has a track record of great integration capabilities much needed by customers seeking to integrate their multiple systems into their digital commerce”, says Pablo Che Leon, Head of CX Asia at VTEX.
Established in 2009, Williams Commerce is a global ecommerce specialist with offices in the UK, US, India and Singapore. As a leading ecommerce System integrator, Williams Commerce offers a platform agnostic approach through key partnerships with Adobe, Big Commerce, Microsoft and Shopify. By helping customers build and transform their digital commerce businesses worldwide, Williams Commerce offer a full service approach across ecommerce platform implementation, design and build, support, development, digital marketing, ERP and integration. Customers include UPS, Tomy, BMW and Heineken.
“We have been following Vtex progress for some time, the combination of it’s modern commerce platform, ambition, investment and unique commerce offering provides an incredible fit and opportunity for our growing customer base”, affirms Robert Williams, CEO at Williams Commerce.
Robert Williams
