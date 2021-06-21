Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine for people living with advanced liver disease to open ILC 2021
Elderly with advanced liver fibrosis had lower response to Pfizer-BioNTech´s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine response: breaking study to open ILC 2021GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Advisory
For Immediate Release
Elderly with advanced liver fibrosis had lower response to Pfizer-BioNTech´s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine response: breaking study to be presented at the International Liver Congress 2021 (ILC 2021) asks if people with advanced liver disease are protected by COVID-19 vaccine
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on liver disease treatment and research will feature prominently in the press programme of the International Liver Congress 2021 (ILC 2021) being held June 23-26.
The congress is convened annually by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) and is expected to attract some 10 000 researchers, doctors, policy makers industry leaders and journalists from some 120 countries working in liver disease.
Researchers are beginning to map out the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for people with advanced liver disease.
An Israeli study looking at the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine will be presented at the Official Opening Press Conference: COVID-19 and Liver Disease on Wednesday June 23rd 09:00 EDT/15:00 CET:
Thomas Berg, Incoming Secretary-General, EASL, Germany, (Chair)
Vincent Mallett, Managing Senior Physician and Professor, Hepatology Unit, Cochin University
Chronic liver disease and the risk of mortality after Covid-19: a national, retrospective, cohort study for 2020 (GS-1587)
Martin Uriel Vázquez Medina, Researcher, Laboratory of Biomathematical and Biostatistical Modelling for Health Escuela Superior de Medicina, México
Association of MAFLD with mortality in patients with COVID-19 in Mexico (PO-445)
Beatriz Mateos Muñoz, PhD Specialist in Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal, University of Alcalá, Spain
Tenofovir reduces the severity of COVID-19 infection in chronic hepatitis B patients (PO-1449)
Abdel-Aziz Shaheen, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine and Community Health Sciences, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Calgary, Canada
The alarming impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on alcohol related disease (PO-1099)
Mohsan Subhani, Hepatology Ph.D fellow, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and the University of Nottingham, UK
Effect of COVID-19 on alcohol use disorder among hospitalised patients: a retrospective cohort control study (OA-1381)
Rifaat Safadi, Professor of Medicine, Hadassah-Hebrew University Hospital, Israel
Elderly with advanced liver fibrosis had lower response to Pfizer-BioNTech´s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. (OA- 2854)
ENDS
Further information
Media Registration: Accredited media can apply for free registration here:
Press Programme: The Official Press Programme can be found here:
All ILC 2021 Official Press Conferences will broadcast be live on Zoom for registered media.
Embargo Policy: Please note that the ILC2021 Embargo Policy has changed this edition -media representatives are asked to familiarise themselves with the new policy.
Further Information:
Michael Kessler
Michael Kessler Media
EASL Media Relations
Email: michael.kessler@intoon-media.com
Mob: +34 655 792 699
Twitter: @mickessler
About The International Liver Congress™
This annual congress is EASL’s flagship event, attracting scientific and medical experts from around the world to learn about the latest in liver research and exchange clinical experience. Attending specialists present, share, debate and conclude on the latest science and research in hepatology, working to enhance the treatment and management of liver disease in clinical practice. This year, the congress is being held entirely digitally due to the global health situation.
About The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)
Since its foundation in 1966, this not-for-profit organisation has grown to over 4,500 members from all over the world, including many of the leading hepatologists in Europe and beyond. EASL is the leading liver association in Europe, having evolved into a major European association with international influence, and with an impressive track record in promoting research in liver disease, supporting wider education, and promoting changes in European liver policy.
Michael Kessler
Michael Kessler Media - EASL Media relations
+34 655 79 26 99
michael.kessler@intoon-media.com