Singapore-based Digital Carbon Exchange, AirCarbon Exchange, expands team with new personnel for the MENA region
The AirCarbon Exchange (“ACX”) is proud to announce and welcome Kevin Iwanaga as Senior Representative in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.
I’m thrilled to join ACX, the first carbon negative exchange in the world built on clean advanced distributed ledger technology.”SINGAPORE, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AirCarbon Exchange (“ACX”) is proud to announce and welcome Kevin Iwanaga as Senior Representative in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. Kevin will work alongside and support the CEO and Managing Director in expanding ACX’s clientele in the MENA region. ACX is the world’s first fully digital exchange for voluntary carbon offsets with real-time trading and settlement.
— Kevin B. Iwanaga
Kevin has over 25 years of experience in the global capital markets with a specialization in online trading. Kevin heads the team in the MENA region with his deep experience in business development and client relationship management. Prior to joining ACX, Kevin held a variety of senior management positions with major financial and consulting firms. Throughout his career, Kevin has been at the forefront of building electronic trading ecosystems and liquidity pools leveraging on the latest technology. He has successfully built and managed complex sub-millisecond trading floor systems, connecting investment banks to global equity exchanges and other trading venues around the globe.
“The demand for carbon credit offsets across the global carbon markets is projected to explode over the next 30 years in support of the United Nations Climate Change Conference to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2050. For this to be achieved will require unprecedented global cooperation and financing towards a carbon neutral world by the middle of the century,” Kevin says. “ACX is the first carbon negative exchange in the world and its trading platform is built on clean advanced distributed ledger technology, which will bring frictionless efficiency, scale and liquidity to the rapidly growing carbon markets. I’m thrilled to join ACX as its senior representative in the MENA region and join the world class team ACX is assembling.”
Bill Pazos, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ACX, said, “As we expand our global footprint, we are constantly expanding our team of professionals. ACX is very fortunate to add someone with Kevin’s experience and knowledge to the team. He brings a wealth of experience in the commodities exchange business. Together we look forward to bringing cutting edge carbon trading to the MENA region.”
About AirCarbon Pte Ltd
AirCarbon Exchange ("ACX") is a global exchange revolutionising the voluntary carbon market. The exchange currently has a 90-strong client base comprised of corporate entities, financial traders, carbon project developers, and other industry stakeholders. ACX provides its clients with an efficient and transparent trading platform which is easy to use, frictionless and with the lowest commission fees available on the market.
Launched in 2019, the exchange is a hybrid platform with a traditional central order book architecture that will be familiar to all experienced traders. The exchange also utilises the speed and efficiency of the Binance Smart Chain public blockchain to achieve atomic T-0 trade execution, clearing and settlement. The exchange’s core matching engine can currently match trades in the order ~10k per second.
As of May 2021, ACX is the world’s first carbon negative exchange, having offset its carbon emissions 12 months into the future (to May 2022) through the Onil Stoves Guatemala Uspantan project. ACX is committed to continuing to offset all of its emissions 12 months forward.
For more information or to trade carbon, please reach out to info@AirCarbon.co
or visit https://www.aircarbon.co
