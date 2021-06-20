When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 19, 2021 FDA Publish Date: June 20, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk and egg Company Name: Cuisine Solutions Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Egg flavored plant-based “bites”

Company Announcement

Cuisine Solutions, Sterling, VA is initiating a voluntary recall of its JUST Egg flavored plant-based “bites” products due to undeclared allergens. A limited number of 2-pouch retail packages may contain an incorrect sealed pouch containing whole-egg and milk products. The interior plastic pouches are properly labeled to distinguish the products. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The 8.4 oz recalled products have “Best Before” dates from FEB-22-2022 to APR-09-2022. The “Best Before” dates are on the back of the package. Approximately 80,632 retails boxes have been distributed nationwide. Only one incorrect pouch has been identified at this time and there have been no adverse reactions reported.

Cuisine Solutions is working with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products. Consumers may return for a full refund any incorrect packaging that contained the incorrect product to the retailer where they were purchased.