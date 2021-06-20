Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 20 June 2021, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (5,190,181), deaths (137,350) and recoveries (4,611,132) by region:
Central (187,195 cases; 2,944 deaths; 167,610 recoveries): Burundi (5,121; 8; 4,198), Cameroon (80,090; 1,310; 77,305), CAR (11,037; 98; 7,103), Chad (4,946; 174; 4,768), Congo (12,298; 161; 11,330), DRC (37,809; 879; 27,938), Equatorial Guinea (8,698; 120; 8,489), Gabon (24,834; 157; 24,165), Sao Tome and Principe (2,362; 37; 2,314)
Eastern (696,188; 13,682; 576,041): Comoros (3,975; 146; 3,745), Djibouti (11,587; 155; 11,424), Eritrea (5,336; 19; 4,782), Ethiopia (275,036; 4,280; 254,296), Kenya (179,075; 3,456; 122,704), Madagascar (42,112; 900; 41,465), Mauritius (1,773; 18; 1,311), Rwanda (30,517; 379; 26,578), Seychelles (14,123; 55; 12,505), Somalia (14,852; 775; 7,150), South Sudan (10,770; 115; 10,514), Sudan (36,347; 2,737; 30,062), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (70,176; 626; 49,327)
Northern (1,531,684; 46,481; 1,341,381): Algeria (135,586; 3,755; 94,693), Egypt (276,756; 15,829; 205,157), Libya (190,748; 3,174; 176,217), Mauritania (20,314; 480; 19,330), Morocco (526,363; 9,237; 513,382), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (742; 46; 692), Tunisia (381,175; 13,960; 331,910)
Southern (2,294,499; 67,878; 2,063,694): Angola (37,604; 856; 31,590), Botswana (65,815; 940; 58,541), Eswatini (18,811; 677; 18,005), Lesotho (11,081; 329; 6,445), Malawi (34,832; 1,168; 32,847), Mozambique (72,367; 847; 70,041), Namibia (73,164; 1,161; 59,249), South Africa (1,810,164; 58,590; 1,640,849), Zambia (129,033; 1,644; 108,960), Zimbabwe (41,628; 1,666; 37,167)
Western (480,615; 6,365; 462,406): Benin (8,140; 103; 7,979), Burkina Faso (13,468; 167; 13,290), Cabo Verde (31,964; 281; 30,943), Côte d'Ivoire (48,031; 307; 47,420), Gambia (6,024; 181; 5,827), Ghana (94,913; 793; 92,881), Guinea (23,450; 168; 22,250), Guinea Bissau (3,825; 69; 3,558), Liberia (2,995; 95; 2,105), Mali (14,380; 524; 10,022), Niger (5,469; 193; 5,178), Nigeria (167,206; 2,117; 163,550), Senegal (42,333; 1,158; 40,817), Sierra Leone (4,702; 82; 3,233), Togo (13,715; 127; 13,353)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).