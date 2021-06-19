Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,386 in the last 365 days.

European Integrated Border Management Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM Libya): Council extends mandate for a further two years

Council of the European Union Download logo

The Council today decided to extend the mandate of the European Integrated Border Management Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM Libya) for a further two years until 30 June 2023.

In its renewed mandate, the mission is tasked with assisting the relevant Libyan authorities in the building of state security structures in Libya, in particular in the areas of border managementlaw enforcement and criminal justice, with a view to contributing to efforts to disrupt organised criminal networks involved notably in smuggling migrants, human trafficking and terrorism in Libya and the Central Mediterranean region. The mission also coordinates and implements projects with international partners in the fields of its engagement.

In the context of a recent strategic review of the mission the Council today also decided to extend the mission's mandate to support UN-led efforts for peace in Libya as part of the Berlin Process, within the scope of the mission's core areas of engagement.

EUBAM Libya was launched on 22 May 2013 and is headed by Ms Natalina Cea (Italy).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Council of the European Union.

You just read:

European Integrated Border Management Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM Libya): Council extends mandate for a further two years

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.