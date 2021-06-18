Maine DOE Update – June 18, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Public Law, Chapter 190, An Act To Support Life and Career Readiness Education in Maine was signed by Governor Mills on June 14, 2021. Public Law, Chapter 190 was born out of a deep commitment to ensure Maine students are taught the knowledge and skills needed to make informed career choices in a complex world where exponential increases in computing power, the agility and power of digital technologies, and the creativity of human beings to innovate are fueling rapid rates of change in the workplace and in daily life. | More

The Maine Department of Education Child Nutrition team has created a letter geared to Maine parents and families to express the importance of completing the meal benefit application. The letter can be downloaded and sent out to your district’s family mailing list. This letter can serve as a first step to get families thinking about the meal benefit application as we go into summer and can be sent out along with any other end of school year materials/reminders. | More | View Letter

On May 27th the Maine Department of Education hosted a virtual signing ceremony to celebrate a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Goethe-Institut Boston. Deputy Commissioner of Education, Dan Chuhta, and World Languages & ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist, April Perkins, welcomed guests from the German Consulate and the Goethe-Institut, as well as Maine educators, to mark the occasion by sharing their thoughts and reflections on German programs in Maine and the new partnership established under the MOU. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has welcomed Clio Bersani, a rising junior at Bowdoin College, as an intern for the summer through the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Institute’s Summer Government Internship Program. Clio is a History and Education double major and hopes to complete the Teacher-Scholar program while at Bowdoin, which will certify her to teach in public school upon graduating. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

This year’s annual statewide Early Childhood Education Conference, Connecting Early Childhood Education: Birth through Eight Across the State, has been organized through a collaboration of early childhood partners, including the Maine DOE. The conference will be held on October 22nd and 23rd at the Cross Center in Bangor. | More

Are you a first or second year educator (teacher, administrator, education technician)? If so, thank you–AND we would love to hear from you! | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here