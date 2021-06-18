Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cyborggainz Announces a Brand New Concept of podcasts : Weekly Roundtable Experts Discussion Live

A Bridge between a TV Show, a Podcast, and a Radio Show; Watch Live or on demand, bringing the Best of all Worlds in the broadcasting industry

Not a TV Show, Not a Podcast, Not even a Radio Show; but It's only The BEST of all Worlds”
— Jean Fallacara
MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyborggainz announced a brand new type of medium for scientific, sport communications and learning coming to the social networks.

Broadcasting ''Weekly Roundtable Experts Discussion'' Live on IGTV channel on Instagram @cyborggainz

Covering Nutrition, DNA, Biohacking, Wellness, Mindset, Mental Health, Longevity, Education, supplements & Biohacking,
‘’Not a TV Show, Not a Podcast, Not even a Radio Show; but It's only The BEST of all Worlds” says Jean Fallacara, host and creator of this pioneer educational concept-

This is the place if you are looking to, supercharge your Mind, Upgrade your body at the cellular level, Reach your peak performance, Meditate, Boost your energy, Enhance your focus, Improves Deep Sleep or Just learn something new

Audience can watch the interactive Discussions Live, every Wednesday at 12:00PM (E.S.T) on Instagram platform, the show remains available on the IGTV channel as a video to watch or to listen to.

The Series gathers global experts and technology inventors to offer dialogue on the most topical and pertinent issues in various subjects challenging our modern world.

Worldwide renowned Guests experts such as Vishal Gondal, Teemu Arina, Cindy Hovington, Tomas Eichler, Joey Thurman, Sanna Pindare, Gerardo Rossa, Elizabeth Abela, Amy Morin, Sonia Zarbatany, Dr Patrick Porter, Shawn Wells, Sameer Sontakey, Alex Nekritin, Fiona Austin, Nick Coetzee, Marco Grosch, Patrick Samy, Marc Olivier Brouillette, and many more already shared their precious insights, knowledge and experience live with no filters, no montage, no cuts.

Reaching over 100K viewers weekly and still growing, "the audience will always walk away inspired and with actionable strategies” proudly says Jean Fallacara


''Weekly Roundtable Experts Discussion'' is a concept by Cyborggainz Inc.
Social media link: https://www.instagram.com/cyborggainz/channel/
Host: Jean Fallacara

In cooperation with Biohackers Update Magazine

About:
• Jean Fallacara: “ A strong mind is the only weapon you need by your side” Serial entrepreneur, Author, Biohacker, Scientist, Founder of few success stories multimillion dollar corporations and Creator innovator of Neuroscience Calisthenics ™ . Jean was born in France of a disruptive spirit and imaginative mindset, he’s been helping people achieve their Mental, health & fitness goals in an innovative manner: utilizing the power of the mind towards accomplishing personal goals.
• Top 10 motivational influencers in Canada of 2020
• Top 10 Entrepreneur to Follow in 2021 by Los Angeles Weekly
• Top 10 Athletes Instagram Influencers in Montreal In 2020
• Top 20 Best Calisthenics Blog

Fallacara is currently CEO of the Group Z-Science, COO of the Magazine Biohackers Update and CEO founder of CYBORGGAINZ, World’s 1st Human optimization Program based on Neurosciences-

Communications Manager
CYBORGMEDIA
+1 514-240-1655
