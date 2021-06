BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapid Dose Announces Delayed Filing of its Annual Financial DisclosureRapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE)announces that the filing of its annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2021, includingrelated management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “AnnualFinancial Filings”) will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of June 28, 2021 (the “Filing Deadline”). TheAnnual Financial Filings will not be filed by the Filing Deadline due principally to delays resulting from thework associated with the audit of the Issuer’s amalgamation with 2544737 Ontario Limited, operating asConsolidated Craft Brands, announced by the Issuer on March 8, 2021, and delays resulting from COVID19 operating protocols observed by the Company and its auditor.The Company is working on the steps required to complete the Annual Financial Filings and expects to beable to file the Annual Financial Filings by August 31, 2021. The Company will provide updates as furtherinformation relating to the Annual Financial Filings becomes available.The Company has applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities for a management cease tradeorder ("MCTO") to be imposed against the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of theCompany precluding them from trading securities of the Company until the Annual Financial Filings arefiled. The MCTO would not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to tradetheir securities. There is no certainty that the MCTO will be granted. If the MCTO is not granted, theapplicable securities regulatory authorities could issue a general cease trade order against the Companyfor failure to file the Annual Filings by the Filing Deadline.Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternativeinformation guidelines under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders by issuing biweekly default status reports. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relatingto its affairs that has not been generally disclosed