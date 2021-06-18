Ashish Bhandari Discusses Jet Engine Maintenance Program: Value and Benefits
Ashish Bhandari, Dubai resident, Discusses Jet Engine Maintenance Program: Value and BenefitsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Without powerful jet engines, airplanes won’t be able to move forward with the great force they do. Jet engines produce a tremendous thrust and cause the plane to fly very fast. All jet engines work on the same principle - the engine sucks air in at the front with a fan, while the compressor raises the pressure of the air. The creation of substantial and efficient jet engines has brought a remarkable change in the world by allowing extremely fast travel between cities and countries. This clearly states the significance of jet engines and their competence.
Besides, jet engines are subject to wear from vibration, friction, high interior temperatures, corrosion, and physical damage from the ingestion of foreign debris. Jet engine maintenance is essential as these operations can extend the life of jet turbine blades, vanes, and other aircraft parts, not leading to the ultimate failure of parts or extensive repairs or replacements. One major reason to regularly check the jet engines for any wear and tear is to ensure that all the rotating stages in an engine are balanced, keeping vibration levels to a minimum. This is to ensure that during the flight the passengers are comfortable.
The importance and value of the maintenance of jet engines are explicitly clear. Now, this is where the jet engine maintenance programs come in. But what exactly are jet engine maintenance programs? Such a maintenance program is an annual service contract offered by the engine manufacturer. Business jet owners and operators pay for ongoing overhaul and loaner engine services based on fixed hourly fees. Maintenance is one of the major spendings of operating a business aircraft, and the biggest advantage of these contracts is a dependable budget. Apart from this, there are a bunch of benefits that a jet engine maintenance program provides -
Predictable operational costs - Guaranteed maintenance plans can take the uncertainty of any major costs out of the picture. To avoid the huge expenses associated with paying for heavy maintenance, it is always better to pay a fixed hourly fee, from both cash flow and a financial management point of view.
Enhances aircraft resale value- According to aircraft brokers, it is much easier to sell an aircraft when it is on a guaranteed maintenance program. Additionally, it might just get the aircraft a higher price as you get back the unused part of the money spent on your maintenance program in the selling price.
24/7 Support - Whether you need a loaner engine or you have had an unscheduled engine removal, with a guaranteed maintenance program any assistance is one phone call away. Nonetheless, all the repairs and advice are included in the hourly fee, saving you from any massive expenses.
Pay-as-you-go monthly payments - Jet engine maintenance programs give you a much more realistic picture of your cost of operation and profitability. It is like an insurance policy, covering all kinds of unexpected expenses such as expensive mandatory service bulletins and premature engine removals.
Improving aircraft performance - While a jet engine maintenance program can increase the ability to sell the aircraft, it also helps in improving the aircraft’s performance. The program and regular maintenance minimizes aircraft on the ground (AOG) and maximizes aircraft dispatchability.
These programs have different coverage policies, providing different coverage options to the jet owners. The programs include - scheduled and/or unscheduled maintenance, labor costs, rental engines, transportation fees, life-limited parts, refurbishment, corrosion, etc. Some of the most well-known manufacturer’s engine programs are as follows -
-GE Honda Aero Engines EMC
-Honeywell Maintenance Service Plan (MSP)
-Pratt & Whitney Eagle Service Plan (ESP)
-Rolls-Royce CorporateCare
-Textron PowerAdvantage
-Williams International Total Assurance Program (TAP)
After assessing the benefits and generic offerings of a maintenance program, the exact need of an aircraft and its operations can be accurately evaluated only by a financial expert. Before negotiating your service contract, make sure to analyze your aircraft’s utilization, budget, maintenance staff, and fleet-planning cycle. Many find these programs worth the cost, as the unscheduled maintenance cost is secured. For those of you looking for a predictable budget, these programs are for you.
About the Author
Ashish Bhandari, Dubai resident, is an Ex- Banker & a passionate aviator who is a pilot himself and occasionally charters Private Jets.
Ashish Bhandari currently serves as an Advisor to Aviator EMF & is a shareholder of EZ Capital Group.
