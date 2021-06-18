Top Entrepreneur Mahan Teymouri and New York Times Bestselling Author Darren Hardy to Hold Big Seminar on Management and Leadership

/EIN News/ -- United States, New York, New York City, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Iranian entrepreneur Mahan Teymouri and New York Times Bestselling Author of Compound Effect and publisher of Success Magazine Darren Hardy will hold an important event in the history of the management industry. With their vast experience, the two have organized a management and leadership virtual seminar that will be held in Tehran on June 25th, 2021.

This virtual conference provided by Mahan Teymouri International Holding seeks to grow and develop management and leadership knowledge for world managers, especially in Iran and the Middle East. As the top Iranian entrepreneur and founder of financial intelligence in Iran, Mahan Teymouri will speak at the conference about new strategies in the field of management and leadership in small businesses. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, he was recognized as a top manager and top young entrepreneur by prestigious Iranian publications. He has also published more than thirty books in the field of business management and more than three million educated people have taken his financial intelligence courses.

On the other hand, Darren Hardy who is a top management speaker will address the main concerns of managers, especially small business executives. Darren Hardy has had more than one billion students over the past 25 years and advised many executives from around the world. Hardy is also a New York Times best-selling author with books such as The Entrepreneur Roller Coaster, Living Your Best Year Ever and The Compound Effect which has sold over 1 million copies since its first publishing in 2010. He has a great deal of data on management success that will help bring about the best and most efficient returns for Middle East executives and leaders.

This virtual conference comes at a time when the management challenge is a main topic in the think tank of managers and leaders in the Middle East. The Middle East has attracted a lot of capital over the last ten years through European, American, and Asian countries, and this capital now needs the right management for growth and development.

The presence of large companies in the Middle East has also caused small business managers to face many difficulties, and in addition to all this, the corona and its aftermath have created a business crisis in the Middle East. Therefore, up-to-date knowledge of management and business leadership skills is one of the main needs of Middle East managers, especially in Iran.

If you are eager to participate in this wonderful virtual conference, you can book your seat right now. You can also visit Mahan Teymouri's website to get more information about this life changing conference. This conference will take you to your heart's desires.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/top-entrepreneur-mahan-teymouri-and-new-york-times-bestselling-author-darren-hardy-to-hold-big-seminar-on-management-and-leadership.html

Media Company: Mahan Teymouri Educational Holding, Media Name: Mahan Teymouri, Media Phone: 02143000230, Media Email: mahanteymouri@customers.prdistribution.org, Media URL: Mahanteymouri.com/en/