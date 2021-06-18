B2B Business Experts’ Marketing Solutions Help Businesses Avoid Google Ads Mistakes
Businesses can improve their Google Ads cost-efficiency with B2B Business Experts’ dynamic marketing strategies and consulting solutions.CLEARWATER, FL, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Business Experts identified five Google Ads mistakes that can cost a business a large amount of money. The marketing agency offers insight and effective software solutions to help improve Google Ad marketing for its clients.
Achieve Greater Results by Avoiding Common Google Ads Mistakes
Running Google Ads allows businesses to create targeted advertisements, ensuring the right people in the right locations see the ads at the right time. The service offers a host of other benefits, such as click measurement and cost controls.
However, businesses can fall victim to some costly Google Ads mistakes. Jeremy Haug, founder of B2B Business Experts, identified five ways that businesses are wasting their Google Ads marketing budget and how to counter them.
● Nonexistent or inaccurate conversion tracking: Use a customer relationship management (CRM) system together with Google Ads to cross-check ad leads and conversions to determine the ad campaign’s success.
● Wrong geotargeting or locations: Adjust the Google Ads location options to only include serviceable areas. Targeting locations that a business does not serve does not provide leads or conversions.
● Impersonal sales ads and content: Video content and YouTube ads are necessary to build positive and long-term relationships, particularly with B2B clients.
● Failure to retarget low-performing ads: Most ad and website traffic does not convert, which is why it’s crucial to retarget ads towards more promising leads.
● Lack of click fraud and bot prevention solutions: Bots and click fraud can waste online ad budgets and potentially result in stolen information.
High-tier Solutions for a Guaranteed Increase in Marketing ROI
B2B Business Experts helps companies to expand their businesses and increase their marketing ROI by up to 30% in less than two months. One of the dynamic solutions the agency offers is the use of a top-rated Google Ads click fraud prevention software.
B2B Business Experts use ClickCease to ensure clients get the most out of their Google Ads. ClickCease prevents harmful sources, including bots, competitors, and click farms, from seeing and clicking on clients’ online ads.
The agency sets up and incorporates the software in its custom marketing plans. The software helps them boost Google Ads and overall results by 20% to 40% compared to other options.
About B2B Business Experts
B2B Business Experts is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Clearwater, Florida. The agency lends its marketing expertise to businesses of all sizes. It offers an extensive list of services, including custom marketing strategies, search engine optimization, paid advertising campaigns, and social media retargeting.
To learn more or to request a detailed plan pricing, visit b2bbusinessexperts.com.
Jeremy Haug
B2B Business Experts
+1 727-348-9620
email us here